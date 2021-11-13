Are There Really Dead Aliens Stored Away in Military Facilities?

Although, as you may well know, I don’t have much faith in the theory that UFOs have crashed to Earth and that their mangled crews are stored away in some kinds of “cryogenic tanks.” But, I guess it’s not impossible. Today, there aren’t many reports of this particularly type. Back in the 1950s and 1960s, however, such stories were all over the place. As you’ll see now. Consider these words: “The subject of UFOs is one that has interested me for some long time. About ten or twelve years ago I made an effort to find out what was in the building at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base where the information is stored that has been collected by the Air Force, and I was understandably denied this request. It is still classified above Top Secret.” Intriguing words; and they are made even more intriguing by the fact that they were set forth in a 28 March 1975 letter to the UFO investigator Shlomo Arnon by none other than the late Senator Barry Goldwater, formerly the chairman of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee. For years, it has been rumored that at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio, there exists a highly-classified (and decidedly off-limits) series of rooms, aircraft hangars and underground chambers, where the preserved remains of a number of dead alien creatures are stored along with the wreckage of their crashed and recovered spacecraft. In specifically generic and folkloric terms, the location of this astonishing evidence has become popularly known as Hangar 18.

Of those who attempted to force open the doors of Hangar 18, the late Leonard Stringfield was certainly the most active. A United States Air Force Intelligence officer during the Second World War, Stringfield collected a huge amount of data that, if true, suggested that at Wright-Patterson AFB there existed an absolute wealth of UFO material, debris and even alien bodies, locked away from prying eyes. Of the many accounts that were brought to Stringfield’s attention, two came from the researcher Charles Wilhelm. As Stringfield recalled, “In 1959, a lady living alone in Price Hill, Cincinnati, had hired young Charles to cut her grass all summer. She knew of his interest in the UFO [subject] but said little about it until she became ill with cancer. Knowing that she had a short time to live, she called Charles to her bedside to reveal a startling story. She said that she had had a Top Secret clearance in her past work at Wright-Patterson and had seen two saucer-shaped craft in a secret hangar. One craft was intact; the other, damaged. She also knew of two ‘small creatures’ preserved inside another secret building, and had personally handled the paperwork on their autopsy report. She told Charles, ‘Uncle Sam can’t do anything to me after I’m in the grave.'”

The second revelation came to Stringfield from Wilhelm following his acquisition of sensitive intelligence data in 1966: “Wilhelm got the story from a friend in the Army Reserve whose father worked with Project Blue Book at Wright-Patterson Field and held high security clearance,” stated Stringfield. “On his deathbed, he related to his son that he had seen two disc-shaped craft, one intact and one damaged, and four preserved, small alien bodies ‘packed in chemicals.'” But from where had Wright-Patterson acquired this incredible material evidence? Much of the witness testimony suggested that its point of origin was the New Mexico desert, circa July 1947: Roswell. There are long-standing allegations to the effect that during the summer of 1947, a UFO crashed in the deserts of New Mexico and, along with its dead crew was whisked away under cover of overwhelming secrecy to Wright-Field (later re-named Wright-Patterson), where both the UFO and the alien bodies were placed into storage for preservation and analysis.

For example, from ex-military man, Norman Richards, formerly of the U.S. 25th Tropic Lightning Division, there came an account based upon his recollections of events that occurred in the post-World War Two era: “In 1950, I was in the ROTC program of the Air Force at Indiana University. We were sent to Lowry Air Force Base for six weeks training that summer. One day, we had a lecture by a colonel from Wright-Patterson AFB. He outlined many changes and new experimental aircraft being tested. During the question and answer session, he was asked if UFOs were real. He got very excited and said we better believe it. He went on to tell us of the crash, and retrieval of the parts, and the humanoids found at the site. He said they were under investigation at Wright-Patterson after being flown from Roswell, New Mexico.”

As Leonard Stringfield’s inquiries into Wright-Patterson’s involvement in the crashed UFO issue deepened, further sources came forward with additional data. Citing one such source, Stringfield asserted, “My informant is self-employed after serving a long career with the Air Force, retiring with the rank of major. During one of our several discussions of the UFO problem, when I cited some of the medical information relative to the recovered alien humanoids, he confided in me that in 1952 he had attended a high-level secret meeting at Wright-Patterson AFB and saw in an underground chamber one of the deceased alien bodies in deep-freeze preservation. The body was about four feet tall. The head was large by human standards, and the skin on the face appeared smooth and gray. No bone structure was evident; eyes were open, no hair. The feet, he said, were like an orangutan.” What was perhaps the most fantastic account related to Stringfield, however, concerned an allegedly live alien on the loose at the Air Force Museum in Fairborn, Ohio, that had supposedly escaped from its confines within the bowels of Wright-Patterson. It was a Sunday in 1965 when “R.M.” and his wife decided to pay a visit to the museum. With his wife engrossed in examining a German V-2 rocket, R.M. wandered off and found himself lost and heading down a corridor with a double door marked OFF LIMITS.