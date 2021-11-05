Bigfoot Causes Flat Tire, New Jersey Monkeys, Alien Teeth and More Mysterious News Briefly — November 5, 2021

Mysterious News Briefly — November 5, 2021

It’s not the Jersey Devil, but students at a North Jersey school were kept indoors recently after teachers and other workers thought they saw a monkey lurking outside, but it ran away before animal control personnel could catch it. This is what happens when you clear the school playgrounds of monkey bars.

An American woman who’d never been to New Zealand spent two weeks in a coma after getting hit by an SUV and woke up speaking like a native New Zealander – a clear case of ‘foreign accent syndrome’. The worst part must be sitting down on a Sunday afternoon to watch sports and not being able to find a single rugby game.

A couple in Waikato, New Zealand, dug up a potato weighing 7.9 kg (17.4 pounds) and are hoping the ugly spud, which they’ve named Doug, will be deemed the world’s largest by the Guinness World Records people. Doug is doing fine, except for on Halloween when he had to listen to hours of “The Monster Mash.”

In an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, actor Tom Hanks revealed he declined an offer to have a real “Apollo 13” experience and go for ride on board Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suborbital rocket because he didn’t want to pay “28 million bucks or something like that.” Bezos is so low on everyone’s list, he was even turned down by Wilson, the volleyball from “Cast Away.”

In the first study on how much whales actually eat in a day, researchers using tag recordings, drone photos and echo-sounder data determined that an adult eastern North Pacific blue whale (Balaenoptera musculus) eats about 17.6 tons (16 metric tons) of krill per foraging day while the bowhead whale (Balaena mysticetus) eats about 6.6 tons (6 metric tons) of zooplankton. Print this off and save it for Thanksgiving when someone complains you’re eating too much turkey and stuffing.

Astronomers detected fluorine in a dust cloud surrounding the ancient galaxy NGP–190387, which means the element existed when the universe was only 1.4 billion years old. Good grief – ETs must have blinding white cavity-free teeth.

A car dealership employee in Kalispell, Montana, claims a customer got a flat tire from a Sasquatch and a video proves it – the tire was punctured by a solid metallic ornamental Bigfoot with sharp points and edges that the customer must have driven over.

A study by University of Cambridge researchers found that periodic mass outbreaks of leaf-munching caterpillars like invasive gypsy moths (Lymantria dispar dispar) and forest tent caterpillar moths (Malacasoma disstria) create so much insect excrement that it improves the water quality of nearby lakes but may also increase the lakes’ carbon dioxide emissions. It also proves you can get a good job counting caterpillar droppings.

Researchers from the University of Miami (UM) Shark Research and Conservation Program witnessed numerous instances of fish chaffing (rubbing) against sharks that could easily eat them – a strange practice they suspect is because shark skin is covered in small tooth-like scales which provide a rough sandpaper-like surface that allows the fish to remove parasites or other skin irritants to improve their health and fitness. At least that’s what the sharks are telling the fish before they eat them.

The sport of the future may be here — Airspeeder conducted the world’s first racing series for eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) driverless flying cars in South Australia, with the winner reaching speeds of over 96 mph. Sounds interesting, but what will bring in the fans are eVTOL demolition derbies and monster eVTOL rallies.