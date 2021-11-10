Boriska Kipriyanovich, the ‘Boy From Mars’, is Back to Save Humanity and Help Space Travel

Elon Musk – you may want to track this guy down and talk to him before going any further with your plans to travel to Mars. Boriska Kipriyanovich’s name seems to pop up every few years and it’s happened again as a number of media sites are reporting that Boriska – once an 11-year-old boy who claimed to be a genius from Mars — is now 23, still claiming to be a genius from Mars, still touting the Sphinx as the secret to all things and still hidden somewhere in Volgograd, Russia.

“The human life will change when the Sphinx is opened, it has an opening mechanism somewhere behind the ear; I do not remember exactly.”

Boriska’s story first popped up in 2017 when this self-described “Indigo Child” was brought to light by The Star tabloid (rarely a good omen). He claimed to have been born in 1996 in Volgograd but had previously lived on Mars. For proof, his mother claimed that Boriska held his head up two weeks after birth, began speaking a few months later and could read, draw and paint at age one. While offering no documented proof, they claimed Boriska started school at age 2 and entertained his teachers with tales of being a Martian pilot, giving them information about the planets that he should have been too young to know.

“I remember that time, when I was 14 or 15 years old. The Martians were waging wars all the time so I would often have to participate in air raids with a friend of mine. We could travel in time and space flying in round spaceships, but we would observe life on Earth on triangular aircraft. Martian spaceships are very complicated. They are layered, and they can fly all across the Universe.”

Not surprisingly, the so-called boy genius claimed he was sent to save Earth from a nuclear war like the one that nearly wiped out the population of Mars thousands of years ago – he says there’s still a few Martians left hiding on the Red Planet somewhere underground. They breath in carbon dioxide and breath out oxygen, so they may be able to survive on Earth soon – Boriska seems to be of the oxygen-in-CO2-out kind. Most reports claim Boriska has been studied by Russian scientists who conclude he’s an “extremely shy young man with above-average intelligence.” No photos exist of him beyond the few from the original story. So, why is he coming out of his shell now at age 23?

“A recent study called the AMADEE-20 project was recently conducted in Israel’s Mitzpe Ramon crater to examine many organisms and technologies under the harsh conditions of Mars.” “If Kipriyanovich implied that he actually lived on Mars, evident effects must also be expressed not just by his physical features but also by his health condition. This is because the radiation levels in the red planet are spiking that making it an impossible habitat for any living creatures. According to a study, there may have been natural terrains that could be effective in protecting any being on Mars from the destructive radiations, but the question of whether Kipriyanovich and his people used these anti-radiation shields remains unsolved.”

The Science Times brings us back to Elon Musk and the many projects underway to send more probes and eventually humans to Mars. If Boriska Kipriyanovich really is a reincarnated Martian with firsthand knowledge of how to survive intense radiation on the harsh surface of the Red Planet, why not take advantage of that knowledge? He could help design better simulations like the AMADEE-20 project conducted in Israel’s Mitzpe Ramon crater. A thorough interrogation would either yield valuable data or prove that Boriska is a fraud. If he’s the real deal, is the Russian space program already taking advantage of him?

The needle on the Skeptical Meter is still in the “Hard to believe” segment without the slightest quiver. A real interview by real scientists with real photos would produce real results. What are the chances of that happening?

Really.