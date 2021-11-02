Cube UFO, British Bigfoot, Paranormal Hangovers and More Mysterious News Briefly — November 2, 2021

Mysterious News Briefly — November 2, 2021

Justin Johnson claims the footage he recorded of a revolving metallic cube-shaped UFO over Springfield, Missouri, is real and he thinks it wasn’t a drone but something with “otherworldly origins or secret government tech.” Aliens who love Rubik’s cube more than we do?

Astronauts on the International Space Station harvested hybrid Hatch chile peppers that they’ve been growing since July, added fajita beef, rehydrated tomatoes and artichokes, put it all in a tortilla and indulged in the world’s first space tacos. This is one time astronauts were glad they were on the old leaky ISS rather than the new SpaceX Crew Dragon with the malfunctioning toilet.

Illinois-based Midwest Tungsten Service has created a 1,784-lb. cube of tungsten and is now selling a crypto NFT which would allow the “owner” one supervised visit to the cube per year to touch or photograph it – with minimum bids starting at 47.74 ETH, currently equivalent to $201,295.23. Owning this NFT is a sign you have TMM (too much money).

The long-tailed bat was named New Zealand’s bird of the year in a controversial vote that included the bat on the list to highlight its endangered status. “This may be my year to win Miss New Zealand,” said a kiwi bird named Michelle.

The British Bigfoot Sightings group received a report of a Bigfoot-like creature walking in a field just ten miles from Bristol – the witness was a passenger on a train from Exeter to Bristol Temple Meads – he didn’t get a photo and there were no other witnesses on the train. If there’s bustle in your hedgerow, don’t be alarmed now – grab your cellphone because it could be Bigfoot.

A ghost hunter in Portsmouth, Hampshire, claims he suffered an atrocious “paranormal hangover” after an angry ghost was “whooshing” through him after telling him to “get out” and chasing him down the corridor of a haunted Victorian fort. To get rid of a paranormal hangover, what kind of spirit should you mix in your Bloody Mary?

Researchers sequenced the DNA from 242 unique accessions of Aegilops tauschii, an ancient ancestor of modern wheat, and found a distinct lineage restricted to present day Georgia in the Caucuses region that gave modern wheat its gluten. People angry about having to eat gluten-free pasta are heading to Georgia with sickles.

The 2021 Antarctic ozone hole is the 13th-largest ever, about the size of North America, and scientists predict it will persist until late November or early December. Somewhere there’s a garage still running an old freon refrigerator full of beer.

NASA and SpaceX delayed for the second time a mission to send four astronauts to the International Space Station due to a “minor medical issue” with a crew member that NASA says is “not a medical emergency and not related to COVID-19″ but will keep the members of “Crew-3” in quarantine at the Kennedy Space Center until their launch. Did one of them say something bad about Elon Musk?

A Google Maps image of Vostok Island, an uninhabited coral island in the central Pacific Ocean, is causing a panic on social media sites because of a strange dark mass covering it that some speculate is a censored secret military base while others think it’s just a really dark forest. What’s really scary is that some people have so much time to study Google Maps.