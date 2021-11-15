Four-Eared Cat, Kinky Ghost, Shrinking Birds and More Mysterious News Briefly — November 15, 2021

Mysterious News Briefly — November 15, 2021

Wildlife officials in Colorado found a black-footed ferret, “the rarest mammal in North America,” in the garage of a home in Pueblo West and were able to capture the ferret and return it to its colony. The owner was hoping to keep the ferret because it doubled the value of the house.

On an episode of “The Osbournes Want to Believe,” Sharon Osbourne watched a video of the violently-shaking door handle of a hotel bathroom, listened to the strange sounds from the other side, and decided it was a ghost masturbating. If it was watching “The Osbournes Want to Believe,” the poor ghost was probably left frustrated.

Rubber duck-shaped Comet 67P, where the first-ever cometary lander alighted in 2014, made its closest approach to Earth on Nov. 12 — a distance of 39 million miles (62.8 million km) away – and will not come back again for 200 years. Comet 67P didn’t show any evidence of life, but it’s taking the Rosetta lander and the Philae probe with it as nice parting gifts.

Using figures from the book ‘Occult America’, recent sales figures from Ouija board makers, and historical information beginning from when William Fuld first made them popular in 1891, HiggyPop estimates that about 25 million Ouija boards have been sold since 1891 and just one in six million Ouija board sessions will result in a death. No one dies from ‘Monopoly’, but playing it sometimes feels like a slow death.

In what looks like a classic Fortean event, a recent video shows a single car getting rained on while the rest are dry in a parking lot in West Java, Indonesia. A Fortean “I’m sorry” arranged by a flock of pigeons?

In a new study, biologists confirmed that a single species of frog, a marsupial frog named Gastrotheca guentheri, is the only known frog with true teeth on its lower jaw – a jagged line of daggers about the size of grains of sand. Needless to say, this adds a bit of excitement to their games of leapfrog.

Engineering students at the University of Cincinnati designed an autonomous robot that can find and open doors, then find the nearest electric wall outlet to plug in and recharge without human help. Sounds like the plot of a dystopian movie – “The Robot That Destroyed General Electric.”

The meteor that crashed through the roof of a house in British Columbia last month and landed on a woman’s pillow is now being studied by scientists to determine what its composition is, what parent body it may have come from and what its orbit was in space to help protect against future space-rock strikes on buildings. “What about us?” asked the pillow.

According to a 40-year study, dozens of Amazonian bird species have declined in mass due to climate change, with many species losing nearly 2 percent of their average body weight each decade, and some growing longer wings to help them stay cool. This will not scare anyone in the U.S. until it starts affecting turkeys.

In Turkey, a family adopted a four-month-old Russian Blue kitten named Midas which has four ears due to a genetic mutation. The two smaller ears in front don’t listen, so those are the male ones.