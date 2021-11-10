Ghostly Face Photographed at Scotland’s Haunted Dalzell Estate

A man was out snapping photos outside of Dalzell Estate in Motherwell, Scotland, when he captured what appeared to be a ghostly face in one of them. The estate dates back to the year 843 when it was the Royal Hunting Forest and was later owned by the Dalzell family until 1647.

In an interview with Lanarkshire Live, Martin Leeson explained what happened, “I was visiting the Estate a few weeks ago with my dog and I was taking autumnal landscapes photos when I noticed a white image at one of the windows above at the side the garden is on.” “I remembered reading a story about the Dalzell Estate supposedly being haunted by the ghosts of three ladies and decided to take a photo of the image at the window.”

The three female ghosts that are rumored to haunt the estate are referred to as the grey lady, white lady, and green lady. “I was very surprised to then learn that the white lady is said to appear at windows and that she is thought to be a maid who jumped from the tower above the Whinney Burn,” Mr. Leeson said, adding, “And the window where I took the picture is on the tower above the Whinney Burn!”

The white lady was believed to have been alive sometime during the 19th century – possibly a housemaid or serving girl at the estate. She was said to have jumped to her death after her lover abandoned her.

As for the other two ghosts, the grey lady was thought to have been a nurse during World War I when the north wing of the estate was used as a hospital for injured soldiers. Her ghost, which could be wearing a grey uniform of the army nurses, is often seen in the old hospital part of the building.

The green lady is said to haunt the Pipers’ Gallery where she has been witnessed wearing a green robe and having red bloodshot eyes. The smell of oriental perfume is connected with her ghost. Security guards have even heard floorboards creaking, unexplained footsteps, and seen mysterious flashing lights; while dogs refuse to enter certain areas and will bark at empty rooms. It’s unclear whether she committed suicide by drinking the bottle of oriental perfume or if she was murdered.

After taking the picture of the alleged ghostly face, Mr. Leeson returned to the estate a few weeks later to replicate the photo but the face didn’t appear the second time. Did he capture the ghostly face of the white lady? You can decide for yourself as the photo can be viewed here.