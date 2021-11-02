Photo of “Weeping Lady” Captured at Haunted Illinois Cemetery

A creepy photo of what appeared to be the “weeping lady” was taken at the haunted Archer Woods Cemetery in Hickory Hills, Illinois. The picture was taken on October 16th at the gate of the cemetery during a Graveside Paranormal ghost tour.

A woman named Kathy snapped the photo and when she looked through them the next day she noticed a strange misty face peeking out from behind a stone pillar and immediately sent it to Neal Gibbons who is one of the proprietors of the ghost tour company. “That’s the first time we caught anything there,” Gibbons stated, adding, “I thought, ‘man, this looks pretty good’. I changed the exposure to make sure no one was messing with me.”

It’s possible that Kathy took a photo of a crying ghostly woman who is rumored to hang around the cemetery, perhaps looking for her child or the love of her life. “People have heard the lady weeping as they [exited] the gates of the cemetery or see mist,” Gibbons explained.

Did Kathy capture a photo of the “weeping lady” of Archer Woods Cemetery? You can decide for yourself as the photo can be viewed here.

Interestingly, while it does have a reputation for being paranormally active, Archer Woods Cemetery isn’t as well known as another nearby haunted location called Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, Illinois. They do, however, have some similarities such as a ghostly woman in white that haunts the grounds. “There is a story of two black horses pulling an 1880s coach with a glowing, child-sized casket that leaves Resurrection and goes down Archer Avenue to Kean, circles around Archer Woods, and then heads down to St. James Cemetery,” Gibbons noted.

One very frightening story involving Resurrection Cemetery is the spirit of “Resurrection Mary”. In fact, reports of people seeing Mary’s apparition along Archer Avenue date back more than 80 years. The young woman is allegedly wearing a white dress and dancing shoes.

It has been speculated that the ghostly woman makes her way over to grave site number 9819 where the remains of a young Polish woman named Mary Bregovy are buried. According to old records, she died in a car accident in 1934 after leaving a dance at the Oh Henry.

These two cemeteries certainly have a creepy and haunting reputation, so it’s not surprising that a ghostly photo was allegedly taken at one of them.