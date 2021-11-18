Mysterious News Briefly — November 18, 2021

Six beehives on La Palma in the Canary Islands that were buried under volcanic ash after the Cumbre Vieja erupted in late September have been dug out from under a meter of ash and five containing hundreds of thousands of bees survived by the bees sealing themselves in propolis, a resinous material, and eating summer honey which hadn’t been harvested yet. After tasting honey, they’ve decided to raise their prices.

Scientists have developed a vaccine that stops black-legged ticks (Ixodes scapularis) from feeding properly once they attach to the skin of guinea pigs, which stops the pests from transmitting the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, which causes Lyme disease – they’re not sure yet if the “robust tick immunity” will carry over to humans. We saw Robust Tick Immunity open for Adam Ant.

Scientists in Australia announced the once-in-a-lifetime discovery of a new plant species – a desert fig called Ficus desertorum – on the mysterious giant rock of Uluru. A desert fig is different than a dessert fig, which is called a Newton.

Lunar scientists say there are CO2 “cold traps” on the Moon’s surface that may hold enough carbon dioxide to be used as fuel, converted into oxygen, or used in lunar greenhouses for growing plants. Does Matt “The Martian” Damon need another reason to gloat?

The New York Times actually tested the stickers placed on fruit to answer a reader’s question about whether it’s safe to eat them and found the “won’t cause you any harm” but “it’s probably best to remove them before eating.” If you can’t decide for yourself whether to eat fruit stickers, The New York Times may be a little too advanced for you.

Japanese researchers built a special aquarium with a virtual reality system to track the brain processes of zebrafish and found that the fish can predict future dangerous events and risks and makes decisions based on that to avoid them. How hard is it to predict getting eaten by a bigger fish or ending up in a Japanese aquarium?

Former world champion heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson says he lost 100 pounds, returned to the boxing ring, and got a new understanding of life and death from smoking psychedelic toad venom up to three times a day. “He could have lost that weight by using my grill,” thought former world champion heavyweight boxer George Foreman.

A new study, published in the journal Brain, Behavior and Evolution, says that the size of human brains has decreased by more than five percent in modern homo sapiens in the past 50,000 years. “That explains a lot,” said hat shop owners in Washington.

George “Bad to the Bone” Thorogood says he was on a concert tour driving from Washington state to Idaho and asked locals to take him to see Bigfoot, but he never saw one. Maye he should have asked Mike Tyson instead. (see above).

Seismologists and geophysicists are using muons – those mysterious subatomic particles that are created when cosmic rays enter the Earth’s atmosphere and can penetrate solid objects – to map the internal structure of volcanoes and measure how magma is flowing through caverns, chambers, and rocky passages in order to better predict future eruptions. The best predictor is still hearing the muons yell “Run!”