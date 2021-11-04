Record Rat King, Pub Patron Poltergeist, Nessie Arrested and More Mysterious News Briefly — November 4, 2021

Mysterious News Briefly — November 4, 2021

A woman in Estonia discovered a massive and unlucky (for the rodents) rat king – 13 rats with their tails so tangled together that they couldn’t free themselves … an omen that a plague is coming. A worst omen for the rats was the sudden appearance of a farmer’s wife with a carving knife.

Earthquakes are good for trees according to a new study which found that severe seismic shaking causes shifts in groundwater availability, making more available for tree roots. Fall earthquakes also help knock off the leaves, making them good for leaf blower sales.

It looked like the Loch Ness monster was being taken to jail as police in Glasgow, Scotland, confiscated an inflatable Nessie being used by anti-poverty activists at a protest ahead of the COP26 climate change summit. People living near Loch Ness swear they heard a voice crying, “Oh, the humanity!”

In a case of ‘why you should always treat the customer as if they’re right’, singer and tavern owner James Blunt claims his Victorian-era pub in London is being haunted by a former patron who torments bartenders by knocking beer glassed off of a shelf behind the bar – an event caught on a security camera video. Would Blunt singing “Sorry” help?

Before you disparage Britain’s royal family again, consider a BBC interview with genealogy experts who say that a surprisingly high number of people – in the millions – have at least one royal ancestor. Sadly for them, the line to the royal throne is even longer than the line to use the ‘throne’ at a rock concert.

A team of engineers, mechanics and racecar drivers broke the electric vehicle land speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah – reaching a top speed of 353 mph (568 km/h) in the ‘Little Giant’, a specially designed electric car with two “heavily modified” Tesla motors powered by 1,152 prismatic lithium-ion batteries. Now THIS is the Tesla Uber should get for its drivers.

New studies show that temperatures among men born at the turn of this century were 0.59 degrees Celsius cooler than those men born around two hundred years earlier (0.32 degrees Celsius decline for women), and some researchers at Harvard are blaming it on a decline in physical activity. If you’re reading this on a cellphone instead of while walking home from a newsstand, you may be part of the problem.

Teeth marks in a 15 million-year-old baleen whale’s fin bone found in Maryland may be from a megalodon (Otodus megalodon), the largest shark ever, that ripped off the flipper while scavenging a dead whale. That’s one scene you won’t see in any “Jaws” sequels.

Billionaire aerospace tycoon Robert Bigelow awarded $500,000 to the winner of an international essay competition to find the best evidence for life after death and nearly $2 million to all of the prize winners – the top essay, “Beyond the Brain: The Survival of Human Consciousness after Permanent Bodily Death” by parapsychologist Jeffrey Mishlove, was a unanimous choice by the panel of judges. Ironically, this happened just after another Halloween passed with no sign of Harry Houdini’s ghost.

In a recent study conducted by researchers from Leiden University on volunteers in “dating cabins,” researchers found that when two people are attracted to one another, their heart rates tend to synchronize and their palms sweat together. Warning — asking to feel your date’s chest and palms over dinner to see how things are going usually ends the attraction.