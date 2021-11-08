Senator Gillibrand Proposes New Government UAP “Anomaly Surveillance and Resolution Office”

The move to push the U.S. government to investigate UFOs/UAPs officially began with Senator (and Senate Majority Leader) Harry Reid and the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program. It received a boost in 2020 when Senator Marco Rubio, via the of the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, ordered the Director of National Intelligence to produce a report detailing any and all information it and other agencies have on unidentified aerial phenomena and “advanced aerial threats” – the report released in summary to the public in July 2021. For those disappointed in what’s been released so far, you have a new champion in the U.S Senate — on November 4, 2021, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand submitted an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA, H.R. 4350) to establish an “Anomaly Surveillance and Resolution Office” to assume the responsibilities of the Navy-led Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force. According to those who have analyzed it, the “Gillibrand Amendment” is a big deal.

“The Gillibrand Amendment would encourage progress towards greater UAP transparency by the government, by requiring issuance of public, unclassified reports on UAP annually, and by expanding the list of topics to be addressed in these reports to include several areas of particular interest to longtime students of the phenomena, including UAP events associated with nuclear weapons platforms.”

UFO researcher Douglas Johnson explains in his review of the amendment (included at the end of his article) that three other legislative proposals are already in front of Congress but Senator Gillibrand’s amendment requires far more resources devoted to UAPs. The Anomaly Surveillance and Resolution Office would set up a UFO reporting by government or military personnel would also be moved to a “central repository” for reports “including adverse physiological effects” suffered by military personnel exposed to UFOs.

Perhaps the most surprising new development in the Gillibrand Amendment is the formation of a new “Aerial and Transmedium Phenomena Advisory Committee” made up of both government and private sector individuals. “Transmedium” became a buzzword this summer as more reports and videos emerged of UAPs seamlessly moving between air and water. Three members of the committee would be selected by the NASA administrator and three by the head of Harvard University’s Galileo Project for the Systematic Scientific Search for Evidence of Extraterrestrial Technological Artifacts – that person is Professor Avi Loeb, perhaps the world’s leading proponent of the existence of extraterrestrials visiting Earth as demonstrated by his persistent push to consider the interstellar object ‘Oumuamua to be a spaceship.

In addition to detailed annual reports to the public, the Gillibrand Amendment would provide for twice-annual classified briefings to the House and Senate armed services and intelligence committees to update them on progress in prior investigations and detail on new UAP reports.

It’s interesting that Senator Gillibrand is a proponent of UAP/UFO research and disclosure since she’s never been included in the discussions before. Gillibrand made a brief run for the presidency in 2020 – perhaps she picked up some information at that time which pushed her to get involved. Gillibrand, a Democrat, is currently on the Senate Armed Services Committee. Will she get the bipartisan support that Senator Rubio, a Republican, received when he pushed for more research and disclosure in 2020? Let’s hope so … before it’s too late.