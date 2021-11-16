The Committee on Political Assassination (COPA)…and the UFO Phenomenon

As you will have seen over the last few days, I have written several articles on potential connections between the UFO phenomenon and the November 22, 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. There is, however, one important angle: the way I got deep into all of this JFK-UFO link. I had heard of such claims from John Lear back in 1988. And, in the mid-1990s, I got to hear about the highly controversial “Marilyn Monroe was killed because of aliens” document – a document that also focused on JFK. Eventually, I would write a whole book on the subject of Marilyn and UFOs. There is, however, a story that I haven’t told to many. It would, however, cause me to look further into this subject than I had before. In 2003, I made a move to the bustling city of Dallas to live. Not only that, my new home was located barely fifteen minutes from the Grassy Knoll where JFK was shot and killed by…well…take your choice. The list is many. It includes agents of Cuba’s Fidel Castro, KGB assassins, the Mafia, right-wing extremist nutjobs and more.

Just a few days after settling into the apartment, I took a drive to downtown, parked my car, and strolled to the site of the terrible event that changed history in just a couple of seconds. From Main Street to Elm Street. Game over at 12:30 p.m. Central Standard Time. A nation in shock. Like most people, my first thought on seeing the Book Depository and the Grassy Knoll was: it’s really small. It is. It was a bright, sunny day, so I spent a couple of hours taking photos of the various places associated with the killing. There was more to it than that, though. In the wake of the surfacing of the Marilyn Monroe document in 1995, more and more ufologists started to wonder if JFK’s death, too, was connected to the alien phenomenon. Was JFK, possibly just like Marilyn, killed for what he knew about UFOs and aliens? Many in the UFO scene began to see a high degree of merit in the theory, despite the incredible scenario. I decided to look into all of this to a greater amount.

The first person I spoke at length with on all of this was the late John Judge, the co-founder of the Committee on Political Assassination (COPA) that, every year, promoted the November 1963 events at Dealey Plaza. I can’t say Judge and I were good friends; we weren’t. We only met on two occasions, and on two of those it was at crowded events. The first time I really got acquainted with Judge’s work was on November 22, 2003. That was the fortieth “anniversary” of JFK’s murder. And it was when, on one day during the 2003 events, we were able to squeeze in a couple of meals. The location was the Ozona Grill & Bar, a very popular eatery in Dallas. It quickly became clear to me Judge was very hesitant about endorsing the JFK-UFO-Marilyn theory. I could hardly blame him for that. He did, however, share with me a fascinating piece of data that, he said, made him wonder if there was some sort of complicated conspiracy that combined politics, hired gunmen, and the extraterrestrial phenomenon.

Although, as I said, Judge was hesitant about flying the flag of the “UFO-JFK” controversy, he wasn’t fully against it. In fact, at one point he thought of putting together a kind “On the Road“-type publication that would see him chasing down all the leads on that Kennedy-Flying Saucer situation – and across the United States. No doubt, it would have made for a good story. What happened with the whole thing, I have absolutely no idea. It was, however, just another part of the growing JFK-UFO debate.