Three Different Strange and Sinister Phenomena: But They All Look the Same

Heard of the “Hat-Man” phenomenon? I’m sure you have. Here’s a summary of the creepy phenomenon: “Hatman is a phenomenon in which, witnesses report seeing a shadowy entity dressed in an old top hat on some occasions, and on others, with a ‘fedora’ type hat (typical detective hat) and sometimes, a cape. The Hatman acts like a ghost, and is almost always seen there, just standing. This form can simply fade away until the witness sees it no more, and has no apparent reaction to the people. For example, many people have reported having ‘run into’ this entity, which does nothing absolutely for seconds or minutes, then moves a little and just fades away, as if it could not detect who saw it. This type of entity is sometimes listed as a ghost by those who study this phenomenon. It looks like a ghost, with the shadow of a person wearing an old-style hat.” On top of that, it’s a creature that is very often encountered in the early hours of the morning (usually around 2:00 AM to 3:00 AM), and in the bedroom. There’s something else, however; something that relates to the title of today’s article.

One of the most fascinating things about all of this is that the Hatman is almost identical to the Men in Black. I know that for sure, based on all my research into this strange field. Whereas the Hatman comes across as a definitively paranormal creature, the Men in Black are likely to appear in relation to a UFO event. On the other hand, and in many respects, there are some very weird and creepy stories that simply don’t place the MIB in a UFO angle. In some respects, for example, the MIB appear to have psychic powers, such as mind-reading, taking control of peoples’ minds and hypnotizing them. And, in a very fashion, there are cases of the MIB vanishing – as in literally and in a second. Also, (a) their skin looks like plastic; (b) they sometimes have bulging eyes; and (c) they wear ill-fitting wigs. Those three angles are reported on more than a few occasions. But, those same three aspects are not found in the phenomenon of the Hatman. So, this all begs a big question: are the two phenomena – the Men in Black and the Hatman – the very same thing. Or, is it all down to nothing but coincidence that the two phenomena are very similar. If not practically identical.

Now, onto our third weird thing of the day. These ones are known as the Shadow People. As you can probably guess, they very often look just like shadows. On top of that, they too are often seen wearing the typical Fedora hat. A shadowy hat, of course. Again, can it really be just a random thing that they all wear black suits, that they all very often turn out at night, and that they all – of course! – wear those old style Fedoras. To confuse things even more, it was Albert Bender, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, USA who brought the Men in Black to the UFO field, back in the early 1950s. But, if you read Bender’s 1962 book, Flying Saucers and the Three Men, you’ll see that Bender’s MIB were far more like the Hatman. Bender had a number of strange, late-night encounters with these creepy characters who wore Fedoras, but who also had strange, shining eyes, and literally materialized and de-materialized through the walls of Bender’s attic home. They also gave Bender pulverizing headaches, colitis, and sleepless nights.

So, what do we have here? A trio of things that have absolutely nothing in common, apart from their clothing and their hats? Or, are we failing to see the big picture? Namely, that, yes, all of these groups are all part of one. If so, what are their agendas? What’s the point of terrifying people in the dead of night? Why do they all wish to wear alike? You will note there are a hell of a lot of questions. Unfortunately, answers are pretty much missing. As for me, I’m convinced that all three groups are connected. Somehow. What the purpose of all of this might be, I have no answers at all. The only thing I can say for certain is that reports are growing – I have a lot of reports appear every year. And, I mean all three groups. Just about everyone is baffled as to why they got the “visit.” I’m baffled, too.