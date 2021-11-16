UFO Hoax, Perfect Beer, Tapeworm in Brain and More Mysterious News Briefly — November 16, 2021

Mysterious News Briefly — November 16, 2021

German-born astronaut Matthias Maurer carried a replica of the Nebra Sky disk with him last week to the International Space Station – putting what is believed to be the oldest portable map of the night sky in the actual night sky. Is it marked with a “You are here” arrow?

Researchers at Aarhus University in Denmark analyzed streaming data for nearly 4 million songs on Spotify to see if there was a pattern to the types of music people listen to over a 24-hour period and found that the one song that is listened to at any hour of the day is “Every Breath You Take” by The Police. If you now have an earworm, blame Sting.

Engineers from Lancaster University transferred digitally encoded information using fast neutrons from californium-252, a radioactive isotope produced in nuclear reactors, thus successfully transmitting digital data using nuclear radiation for the first time. If one of your ears is glowing in the dark, now you know why.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna claims the company has created a quantum processor able to process information so complex the work can’t be done or simulated on a traditional computer – the Eagle processor can handle 127 qubits and could conceivably break many of today’s encryption systems. Get ready, Bitcoin – here comes the Blue Screen of Death.

Speaking at the recent 2021 Ignatius Forum about the future of space travel, Jeff Bezos said we’re fast approaching a time when most people won’t be born on Earth and the planet will eventually become a tourist destination for space colonizers. Is Bezos secretly coming out as an ET?

According to a new medical study, doctors in Massachusetts discovered the violent seizures a male patient was suffering were caused by tapeworms in his brain from undercooked, feces-containing pork he ate 20 years ago in Guatemala – fortunately, three years of treatment have relieved the seizures and killed the tapeworms. Tapeworm Brain is now available as a band name or funk song title.

A woman in New Zealand called the police to rescue her from a possum that refused to let her leave her house – the officer who arrived was himself attacked by the possum before stunning it with a flashlight beam, capturing it and releasing it far away. What about all of its friends in the woods playing possum?

While not fighting malfunctioning toilet issues, the SpaceX Inspiration4 crew members managed to take some stunning photos of Earth through their spacecraft’s glass dome during their three-day mission and has released them on Flickr. Elon Musk is probably disappointed they didn’t zoom in on his house.

Before you pass on that UFO video, a French comedian revealed how he hoaxed social networks and international media into believing a recent video of a bright yellow tube in the sky was a UFO when it was actually just a drone with a diode photographed by friends in on the ruse. The last French comedian you could trust was Jerry Lewis.

A team of scientists in Japan used CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing to create “perfect” barley they claim will be less sensitive to weather conditions and climate change and result in better beer for consumers. Until then, the “perfect” beer is still one that someone else paid for.