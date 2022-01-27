27.02 – MU Podcast – The Impersonators

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s waves of phantom social workers appeared across the UK, terrifying and confusing unwitting parents in attempted child abductions. The mystery was never solved and ultimately ruled as mass hysteria by the authorities. However unbeknown to many, the same mystery was spanning the US, yet this time it was covered up and those experiencing the terror were left without a clue as to what had invaded their homes. We chat about some of the theories surrounding this odd phenomena and hear a stunning suggestion more horrifying than imaginable.

We also look at cursed locations, good luck stones, spirit harvesters and more in our Plus+ extension.

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.