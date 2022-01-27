27.03 – MU Podcast – Abramelin Meltdown

Rumours of Faustian pacts or “deals with the devil” litter the musical industry and are said to have assisted in the meteoric rise of numerous musicians. Some claim that rock band Led Zeppelin’s immense success has occult origins. We discuss the occult history of Jimmy Page and its influence on Led Zeppelin and hear how a curse ultimately led to its disastrous fall.

And in our Plus+ extension we follow the trail of the ancient biscuit tale which leads us to a suave Indonesian king, his Chinese princess and a hut full of snakes.

