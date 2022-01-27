MU Podcast
27.03
Choose podcast version
You must be subscribed to an MU Plus+ plan to listen to extended episodes. Take a look at our Plus+ plans here and subscribe.
Download
Menu
Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!
LEARN MORE

27.03 – MU Podcast – Abramelin Meltdown

Rumours of Faustian pacts or “deals with the devil” litter the musical industry and are said to have assisted in the meteoric rise of numerous musicians. Some claim that rock band Led Zeppelin’s immense success has occult origins. We discuss the occult history of Jimmy Page and its influence on Led Zeppelin and hear how a curse ultimately led to its disastrous fall.

And in our Plus+ extension we follow the trail of the ancient biscuit tale which leads us to a suave Indonesian king, his Chinese princess and a hut full of snakes.

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join click HERE.