Air Force Pilot Encounters UFO Over New Jersey — Could it be Biaviian Aliens?

An interesting encounter between a U.S. military pilot and a UFO over Atlantic City, New Jersey, in 2018 surface this week thanks to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) by The Drive, and the cache received included FAA documents, a video of the UFO and an audio of the conversation between the Air Force pilot, who was flying a small private plane at the time, and the FAA. (See and hear them here.) An even more interesting comment on the YouTube video made a connection between the UFO and a famous group of aliens connected to New Jersey – the Biaviians. Let’s check out both – starting with the pilot’s account.

The Drive does its usual excellent job of dissecting the FOIA package. The unidentified pilot was flying a Diamond DA40 light aircraft at more than 2,000 feet above Atlantic City, New Jersey on September 16th, 2018, when he saw the UFO and had a passenger in the plane who recorded it. He at first thought it was balloons, but changed his mind when the object climbed along with him, mirroring his actions. He didn’t think it was a drone – although the object had a “strange v-shaped antenna and a payload hanging off the bottom” that could have been a camera. The pilot himself used the term “unidentified flying object” and commented on how the object outmaneuvered his private plane. In response, the air traffic controller said this:

“You’re kind of rattled, aren’t you? You’re not the first, just so you know.”

The Drive notes that FAA records show several other UAS (unmanned aerial system), including one a few months before this one. That observation seems to connect the dots to a dot from the YouTube audio recording of the FAA conversation – the ‘dot’ being this comment:

“It’s the Biavians. Riley Martin has reported extensively of these sightings at the Jersey Shore over the years. He has witnessed them first hand. Unfortunately everyone thought he was a kook when he talked about them. R.I.P. Riley.”

Those who follow UFO contactees may remember Riley Lee Martin, who claimed he was abducted at the age of 7 in 1953. From Arkansas, he said he was taken by two aliens to their mothership near Saturn. He said he was abducted again at 18 and that time the aliens placed a headset on him and downloaded 144,000 different symbols, the history of humanity, alien insights, and more. Riley referred to these aliens as the Biaviians (from the planet Biaveh of the Taurus constellation — drawing here) and his primary contact and friend as O-Qua Tangin Wann or just Tan. He told his stories on both mainstream and paranormal shows like The Howard Stern Show (where Riley was part of the Wack Pack) , Coast to Coast AM, The Jerry Springer Show and his own The Riley Martin Show.

Riley and his wife Joy resided in New Jersey and he wrote a book ‘co-authored’ by Tan titled “The Coming of Tan: Past, Present and Future of Humanity, Extraterrestrial Attention, Environmental C,” which could be one of the reasons why he claimed to see UFOs in New Jersey. A true character, Riley Martin passed away on December 22, 2015, so we can’t get his comments on these latest Jersey sightings.

Back at The Drive, they speculate this craft could have been a highly unusual drone, pointing to the fact that the FAA seemed to spend an inordinate amount of time documenting it. It’s getting harder for that organization to track airspace violations by drones that are being built in garages by private citizens.

Drones or Biaviian spaceships? If only Riley Martin were here to set us straight.