Dark Matter Asteroids, Violent Monkey Coup, Hiking Robots and More Mysterious News Briefly — January 25, 2022

Mysterious News Briefly — January 25, 2022

For the first time, a mysterious “X particle” thought to have existed briefly just after the Big Bang has now been detected for the first time in ‘primordial soup’ or quark-gluon plasma generated in the Large Hadron Collider by colliding lead ions – the 100 X particles were short-lived and researchers are planning to create more for further studies. Does Dr. Sheldon Copper get hungry when he hears the phrase ‘primordial soup’?

Scientists analyzing the world’s first deliberately mummified pregnant woman, an Egyptian mummy stored at the National Museum in Warsaw, have determined the fetus was preserved by the acidification of the woman’s body as she decomposed – a process they compared to the pickling of an egg. Watch for pickled egg sales in Warsaw to plummet.

According to a new study, humans have a sixth sense called interoception — which helps us interpret internal signals that regulate vital functions like hunger, thirst, body temperature, and heart rate – and it differs substantially between men and women. Did we really need a study to tell us what every couple with a thermostat already knows?

In a Japanese macaque reserve called the Takasakiyama Natural Zoological Garden, the first female macaque to seize control of her 677-member troop through a violent primate coup overthrowing a elderly male who had ruled the troop for five years is now fighting a takeover by an 18-year-old male. The real question most people have is which cable news network is covering it?

Wildlife experts in Pennsylvania are baffled by a mysterious animal that resembles some sort of dog or coyote that was discovered in the western part of the state by a resident who captured the animal and turned it over to the authorities who are now awaiting DNA analysis. Will this discovery be big enough for Penn State to change its mascot to the Coywolves or the Chupacabras?

The U.S. Space Force has launched two satellites that are part of the Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP) and are capable of getting close enough to other satellites and space objects to identify and inspect them. If the Space Force is going to fight with satellites, why do they need such fancy uniforms?

Some theoretical physicists are claiming that there are dark matter asteroids flying around the Universe and occasionally colliding with stars, which could be the cause of some mysterious solar flares from our own Sun. Don’t we have enough to worry about?

Researchers at Switzerland’s ETH Zurich university have developed a new machine learning approach that enables a legged robot called ANYmal to hike quickly, efficiently and “robustly” over difficult terrain using a combination of visual perception of the environment and a sense of touch. We’ll be worried when it starts singing Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way.”

The inventor of perhaps the best personal jetpack on the market today says he’s not selling many of the units because the weigh 90 pounds and require wearing several layers of thick protective clothing to prevent burns, including special shoes to keep feet from getting flamed by the exhaust. Somewhere in the cartoon afterlife, George Jetson is facepalming.

Researchers at the University of Zurich used a pair of infrared cameras inserted in prototype goggles to capture a stereoscopic image that a small computer then converts into vibrations in an armband that allow blind people to sense how close objects are and how they are oriented. Sadly, most of these will probably be purchased by people who want to text while walking.