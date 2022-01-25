Ghostly Footsteps Heard in Haunted Army Barracks

Paranormal investigators who were exploring haunted former army barracks claimed to have captured evidence of ghostly footsteps. The Paranormal Hauntings team went to the town of St. Helens in Merseyside, England, to investigate the Mill Street Barracks and allegedly communicated with a spirit of a nurse named Claire.

Team member Charlene Kemp explained their communication with the ghostly nurse, “I’m in the medical profession myself, and I asked her about the pandemic, as she was looking after patients during the Spanish Flu outbreak of 1918. There were bangs coming from the main hall, which is where patients were kept.” “We then decided to leave a static camera rolling, so there was no contamination from our presence. There was no-one in the building but it was being streamed live on Facebook. When we played it back, we heard the sound of footsteps walking.”

Constructed in 1861, the building was used by several different army units over the years and was even used as a morgue during both World Wars. Known as one of the most haunted locations in the United Kingdom, it does have a large amount of paranormal activity.

Apparitions in the barracks include several soldiers, as well as nurses and nuns who appear to still be working even after death. There is one entity named Jack who likes to get hand-friendly with females who visit the location. He is mostly seen and heard in the upper level of the building. In the Drill Hall, a tea lady has been witnessed.

But not all of the spirits are friendly, as there is a much creepier spirit called the “Angry Man” who is known to push people down the steps or into walls. Another frightening entity portrays itself as a dark shadow figure that has been witnessed in the cellar.

A three-legged black dog named Bruce has been spotted many times in the building. It seems as though he is looking for his master. But Bruce isn’t the only spirit animal that wanders the building, as numerous other creatures, including cats, have also been seen and heard.

Additional ghostly activity includes hearing the sounds of children; the cries of a mysterious ghost girl; other disembodied voices and shouts; ghostly footsteps, and entities marching around (possibly soldiers?). Poltergeist activity has been experienced as tables and chairs have been reported moving on their own.

With all of that ghostly activity, perhaps the investigators did capture the sounds of ghostly footsteps – or was it something else? Part of their video from their investigation can be viewed here.