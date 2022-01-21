JetBlue Pilot’s UFO, Fairy on Security Cam, Kinky Space Station and More Mysterious News Briefly — January 21, 2022

Mysterious News Briefly — January 21, 2022

If you feel like your brain needs time to catch up with reality, you‘re not alone – researchers at the University of California at Berkeley found that our brain’s refresh time is about 15 seconds, so what our minds see is an earlier version of what’s currently in our field of vision. Try telling that to the cop after the accident.

Despite several hundred U.S. diplomats, spies and other government personnel complaining of debilitating and unexplained migraine headaches and nausea after hearing strange noises in Havana and other major cities, the CIA says it has found no evidence of Russia or any other “state actor” causing them with “a weapon or mechanism.” What more evidence do they need – microwave popcorn popping outside of the microwave?

If you’ve ever wondered why whales don’t drown when they gulp down gallons of water and krill (who hasn’t?), researchers at the University of British Columbia found that lunge-feeding whales have a fleshy ‘oral plug’ in their mouths that moves backwards to seal off the upper airways during feeding, while their larynx closes to block the lower airways. We saw Fleshy Oral Plugs open for Smash Mouth.

In a new study published in ACS Nano, researchers show how they were inspired by camel noses in building a humidity sensor that can reliably detect variations in humidity in settings that included industrial exhaust and the air surrounding human skin – the sensors resemble the narrow, scroll-like passages lined with water-absorbing mucous in a camel’s nose. No matter when they finally get their first contract to make them, it will be a Hump Day.

A woman in Clacton, Essex, claims the security camera on her parents’ caravan captured what appears to be a tiny winged fairy-like figure flying around before ascending over the roof and out of sight. If it wasn’t a bug, she needs to check if any of her kids lost a tooth.

Scientists in the polluted Polish town of Kalwaria Zebrzydowska are testing a new “cannon” that uses sound waves to push toxic particles higher into the atmosphere – blasting the air pollution into space every six seconds. If it works, the residents plan to celebrate by changing the town’s name to “What?”

Just in time for the next coronavirus variant, researchers at Fudan University in Shanghai have invented a new, sustainable disinfectant made from sawdust and water that can kill more than 99 percent of some disease-causing microbes, including anthrax, Staphylococcus epidermis, E. coli and several strains of flu. Will medical insurance cover chainsaws?

What is said to be an anonymous JetBlue pilot’s cockpit video shows what he claims is a UFO “transforming” in mid-air in broad daylight – going from a white spot to translucent before it disappears behind the clouds. If it’s an alien ship trailing a JetBlue flight, it’s probably running late.

In its ‘Waste to Base Challenge’, NASA is offering $1,000 each for inventive solutions to waste management and conversion in space in four categories – fecal waste, trash, foam packaging and carbon dioxide processing. For that kind of prize, they’ll be lucky if they get anything better than a ‘space chute’.

Tom Cruise is working with commercial space station builder Axiom Space and the British company Space Entertainment Enterprises to build an orbital film studio, and an early release of what the “content creation studio,” slated to be launched in 2024, looks like shows it’s very similar to the Hitachi-made Magic Wand, which its users call “the Cadillac of vibrators.” If William Shatner sticks around a few more years, this will be his next mission.