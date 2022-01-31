Martian Tree Stump, Smelly Ghost, Lost Time Found and More Mysterious News Briefly — January 31, 2022

Tesla CEO Elon Musk now says the Cybertruck is postponed and the affordable Roadster may be canceled so the company can focus on a humanoid robot, code named Optimus, that could help with tasks like carrying bags of groceries, work in factories and perform dangerous or repetitive tasks on other planets. We’re in big trouble if Optimus looks like Elon.

According to a new study, the genetic mutation that makes dogs like Chihuahuas and Pomeranians so tiny first originated in wolves some 53,000 years ago, long before small dogs began being bred by humans after they were domesticated 20,000 years ago. We saw Tiny Wolves open for Three Dog Night.

China’s Shijian-21 satellite was recently observed grabbing a dead BeiDou Navigation System satellite, pulling it out of its normal geosynchronous orbit and placing it in what is known as a graveyard orbit where it poses less danger of collision with active satellites. This just gave Jeff Bezos an idea for an orbiting claw machine for billionaires.

Scientists have finally determined that The Great Unconformity, a missing chunk of nearly one billion years of time that appears in rocks across the world, is the result of continental-scale glaciers that bulldozed miles of geological strata away in so many different locations around the world. Now maybe they can find those hours of time you lost playing online games.

A British startup called Urban-Air Port has teamed up with Hyundai to build 200 hubs for flying taxis in 65 different cities over the next 5 years – the “vertiports” will be 60 percent smaller than a traditional heliport, can be installed in days, can be easily relocated if needed, and are net-zero on carbon emissions. Will hailing a flying taxi involve shooting off flares?

Scientists in Africa are warning that an eruption from nearby Mount Nyiragongo could trigger Lake Kivu, situated between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, to release a poisonous gas cloud into the atmosphere because it sits on a rift over tectonic plates – the lethal gas would put millions of lives at risk. Start worrying if Lynryd Skynyrd shows up singing “That Smell.”

The American astronauts and Russian cosmonauts on the International Space Station say they avoid talking about international politics on Earth because it might impact an ISS necessity – the sharing of urine to filter into drinking water. “Don’t even think about it,” said the UN Security Council.

For the second time in its mission so far, the ESA/NASA Solar Orbiter spacecraft has flown through the tail of a comet – this time the tail of Comet C/2021 A1 Leonard which was only discovered last year … the data collected suggests the Sun’s magnetic field is being draped around the comet as it moves through space. “We told you chasing tails was not a waste of time,” said dogs everywhere.

The ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO), a joint orbiting mission by the European Space Agency and Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, photographed a surface anomaly on Mars that looks like a giant tree stump with concentric rings marking its years of age – after further study, it turned out to be an impact crater and the rings are cracks from environmental changes. There goes the headline: “Martian Stump Stumps Martians.”

Ghost hunters investigating Bolling Hall, one of the oldest buildings in Bradford, West Yorks, claim they encountered a female ghost in the bedroom and a six-foot-tall spirit who reeks of body odor standing on the other side of the bed. Even in the afterlife, the female spirit controls the bedroom.