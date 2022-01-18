New Jersey Bigfoot, Platypus Crabs, Full Moon Shark Attacks and More Mysterious News Briefly — January 18, 2022

Mysterious News Briefly — January 18, 2022

Scientists studying over 1,500 strings of beads dug up at more than 30 sites across southern and east Africa determined they were exchanged 50,000 years ago over vast distances and helped people to share symbolic messages and strengthen alliances – making them the world’s oldest social network. If they cut the string and let the beads roll away, was that the world’s oldest unfriending?

Archeologists digging in a waterlogged ditch in a field near the village of Twyford, Buckinghamshire, found an exceptionally rare early Roman-era 2-foot-tall wooden statue of a male wearing unique Roman clothing and a distinctively Roman hat and hairstyle. Now they’re looking for a two-foot-tall female statue with a distinctively Roman dream house and pink chariot.

Animal bones from a two-million-year-old African archaeological site called Kanjera South near Lake Victoria in the west of Kenya prove ancient hunters “killed creatures for meat rather than having to scavenge from big cats” – making this the earliest strong indication for “hominin hunting.” Not long after, they undoubtedly invented beer and steak sauce.

Six years after it happened, an unnamed woman has filed a witness report with the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization describing her alleged encounter with a 7-to-8-foot-tall reddish-haired Bigfoot at Stokes State Forest in Sussex County, New Jersey, when her family stopped to relieve themselves in the woods. A few days later, Bigfoot requested the park put up signs pointing to the nearest rest areas.

A study conducted by Louisiana State University and the University of Florida suggests that more shark attacks than average occur during a full moon but the researchers aren’t sure if it’s because of higher lunar illumination or the moon’s effect on tides or electromagnetic fields. Sounds like a good plot for a Wolfman versus Jaws movie.

In another one of those ‘Fortean meets genetics’ anomalies, a cow in India gave birth to a calf with three eyes and four nostrils that some locals reportedly believe is the re-birth of the three-eyed god Shiva, while others see significance in it being born as the Hindu festival of harvesting began. Four nostrils still ‘smells’ like overbreeding.

Sotheby’s auction house in Dubai is auctioning a rare 555.55-carat black diamond called “the Enigma” whose origins “are shrouded in mystery” and some believe came from a meteor – it’s expected to sell for least $6.8 million. More if Kim Kardashian tells Pete Davidson it will make Kanye really jealous.

A 95-million-year-old crab fossil discovered in Colombia (Callichimaera perplexa) is being called the ‘Platypus’ of the crab world because it had giant eyes like a dragonfly and unusually large oar-like legs that made it a swimming predator rather than a bottom-crawler like most crabs. “That’s all?” asked a duck-billed, egg-laying, venomous, beaver-tailed, otter-footed, fish-eyed, biofluorescent platypus.

Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research studying 20-year-old data from NASA’s Galileo mission to Jupiter for the first time determined beyond doubt that the high-energy ions surrounding Jupiter as part of its inner radiation belt are primarily oxygen and sulfur ions in quantities too massive to be from volcanic eruptions on its moon Io. Alien flatulence?

Despite a recent study proving all cricket balls are alike regardless of their color, many bowlers and batsmen believe pink balls behave differently than red or white balls. On the other hand, all 10-year-old boys definitely act alike when they hear someone say “pink balls.” (Heh-heh-heh.)