One-Person Flying Saucer, Lab-Grown Human Hair, Iron Man Robot and More Mysterious News Briefly — January 19, 2022

Mysterious News Briefly — January 19, 2022

It’s time to settle a bar bet – new research shows the animal with the longest arms relative to its body is a tie between pale-throated sloths (Bradypus tridactylus) and brown-throated sloths (Bradypus variegatus) which have arms that are 1.7 times longer than their legs on average – gibbons are second with a 1.5 ratio, and humans are far behind with arms only 70% as long as our legs. Shouldn’t the longest arms go to the creatures who wipe their butts the most?

A full-sized Zeva Zero flying wing airframe – better known as the first one-person flying saucer — recently made its first successful test flights without a tether. It’s now ready for what it’s obviously designed for – delivering pizzas.

Forget lab-grown meat – a startup called dNovo claims it’s growing human hair in a lab by genetically “reprogramming” ordinary blood or fat cells into human hair cells. That sounds exciting for bald guys – but who wants fat red hair?

Proving you can publish a paper on just about anything, a new study on eight people who swallowed toothbrushes found that five had psychological disorders which caused them to intentionally swallow their toothbrushes, while the other three accidentally did so as a result of overly vigorous brushing. No, tying floss to the handle won’t help you retrieve it.

Ever since the Earth formed 4.5 billion years ago, its core has been cooling and new research shows it’s happening 1.5 times faster than once thought – putting Earth on a fast path to becoming a cold, solid rock planet like Mars or Mercury. Would a giant wool scarf help?

Fifty years after Apollo astronauts brought them back, magnetic rocks from the lunar surface have a new explanation — giant rock formations sinking through the Moon’s mantle during the first billion years of its history could have produced the kind of interior convection that generates strong magnetic fields but only in intermittently. It’s a strong field but not enough to pull us back … yet.

A new study published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology claims Earth’s chemical pollution is so bad that we’ve crossed a “planetary boundary” – a line where the global ecosystems can no longer keep humans safe. So name your band ‘Planetary Boundary’ while you still can.

Elon Musk thinks the above study has a worse consequence for him – he says in a tweet that “If there aren’t enough people for Earth, then there definitely won’t be enough for Mars” when he needs them to ride his rockets to his Martian colony. Or drive his cars on Earth either.

A new study by astrophysicists at Italy’s International School of Advanced Studies (SISSA) determined that the number of black holes in the universe since it began is a staggering 40 quintillion or 40,000,000,000,000,000,000. Now that’s a number that really sucks.

Also in Italy, engineers at the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (IIT) developed an operational Iron Man-style robot to help out during natural disasters by digging through rubble and using its propulsion backpack to fly over difficult terrain. And at 3.4 feet, it’s almost life-size. (Sorry Robert Downey Jr.)