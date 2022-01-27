The Alternative Ways to Look for a Monster or a Sea Serpent: The Power of Magic

Over the years there have been more than a few ways to try and catch the likes of the Loch Ness Monsters. And also, more than a few examples of how to prove the things really exist. For example, sonar has been used on many occasions to try and find the Nessies. The U.S. government’s National Ocean Service says of Sonar: “Sonar, short for Sound Navigation and Ranging, is helpful for exploring and mapping the ocean because sound waves travel farther in the water than do radar and light waves. NOAA scientists primarily use sonar to develop nautical charts, locate underwater hazards to navigation, search for and map objects on the seafloor such as shipwrecks, and map the seafloor itself.” Small submarines have been used, too. And, how about doing it the good old ways: namely, spending extensive time on the shores of Loch Ness and waiting…and waiting…and waiting. There are, however, other ways to try and catch these legendary beasts, as I’ll explain now. Some people believe that the Loch Ness Monsters are supernatural. In fact, I’m one of them! I wrote an entire book on that aspect of the Nessie phenomenon. So, with that said, I thought today I would share with you some of the attempts that have been made to try and raise the Nessies. And sea serpents, too. And see how magic, rather than science, has been used to try and solve the riddle. I’ll begin with a good friend of mine, Richard Freeman.

In the summer of 1998, Jon Downes – along with the zoological director of the Center for Fortean Zoology, Richard Freeman (a former, head-keeper at England’s Twycross Zoo), and various, sundry members of the CFZ – sought to raise from the seas off the coast of Devon, England, the supernatural form of Morgawr. It was the clearly paranormal, long-necked sea-serpent that Doc Shiels had pursued back in 1976, one year before he photographed a Nessie. The CFZ had received a request, just a week earlier, from a local television company making a documentary on sea serpents. And, of course, Downes and his crew were pleased to oblige. On the morning in question, Richard took to the shore. He stood with his legs spread wide, impressive in a long black robe and brandishing a fierce-looking sword toward the sea. He chanted an ancient invocation in a mixture of Gaelic and old English in an attempt to summon the ancient sea beast from its lair.

This was no casual, last-minute action on the part of Richard, who as well as being a zoologist is a fully-fledged ritual-magician. He had prepared well in advance. Four large candles were positioned on the sand – which amazingly stayed alight, despite the rain and a powerful wind. The candles were not merely there for effect, however. A red-colored candle represented fire. A green one, the Earth. The air was portrayed in the form of a yellow candle. And the sea by a blue one. Then, with the time, the setting, and the atmosphere all in alignment, Freeman tossed a bunch of elderberries into the water, essentially as a gift to Morgawr, and screamed at the top of his lungs: “Come ye out Morgawr; come ye out ancient sea dragon; come ye out great old one!” The entire CFZ team, as well as the TV crew, turned slowly and apprehensively away from Freeman – whose face briefly became like that of someone deep in the throes of demonic possession – towards the harsh, pounding waves. Unfortunately, Morgawr failed to put in appearance that day.

Six years earlier, Jon Downes was at Loch Ness to find alternative ways to raise a Nessie or several. As Jon drove alongside Boleskine House, he got a distinct chill, realizing that he was deep in the black heart of Aleister Crowley territory. After checking out the exterior of the old house and taking a few photos, Jon headed off to find a suitable place to camp for the night – which he did, on Loch Ness’ north side. After a night out, fine wine and equally fine dining, and much talk in a local pub of the Loch Ness Monster variety, Jon decided to take the plunge, as it were. Chaos Magic was to be used. If you’re not aware of it, read this: “The user can utilize chaos magic, a type of magic that taps into and utilizes the chaotic forces of the universe, granting the user nigh-omnipotent scale magical powers and mastery of spells capable of warping, manipulating and/or reconstructing reality and probability as well as the very fabric of existence.” There was no Nessie. Fortunately, or unfortunately, the sounds of voices from other campers interrupted Jon’s plans. It should be known that Jon is one of the United Kingdom’s leading monster-hunters and even he was compelled to go after Nessie according to the teachings of magic – in this case, chaos magic. More and more, and as time advances, the futile attempts to find and identify Nessie via sonar and photography are giving way to far more esoteric means. And that’s a very good thing.