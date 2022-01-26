The Bigfoot Creatures: Are They Really Ancient Djinns?

In my previous article, titled “UFOs, The Occult, the Paranormal and a Writer Who Feared the Supernatural Side of Ufology,” I made a brief reference to the Djinn. I thought that today I would present more data on the Djinn and its potential connection to nothing less than the Bigfoot creatures. Yes, you did read that right. Before we get to the crux of the story, however, here’s some background on these ancient creatures. The Djinn are entities that collectively amount to a significant part of ancient Islamic lore and teachings. Certainly, they features prominently in the pages of the Qur’an. Muslim legend maintains that Djinns are formed out of a form of smokeless fire. The late Djinn expert, Rosemary Ellen Guiley, has suggested that this may have been an ancient, early way of describing what, today, we would term plasma. The Djinn are said to be lifeforms that came into being long before the Human Race was anywhere near on the horizon. In terms of their standing – as well as their supernatural nature – in ancient religious teachings the Djinn are on a par with the angels.

According to the old texts, after Allah brought Adam into being, said Rosemary, each and every angel was ordered to kneel before him. While they did exactly as they were ordered, the Djinn did not. They were the ultimate rebels. The Djinn overlord, Iblis, went against Allah – as did the rest of the Djinns. The result, for them, was catastrophic: they were unceremoniously ejected from Heaven, but given the right to rectify things when Judgment Day comes calling on us all – at least, according to the ancient stories. Of course, the story of Iblis, his rebellious followers, and their ejection from a heavenly realm closely parallels the Holy Bible’s story of the Devil and deadly demons and their very own hellish domain. Might demons and Djinn be one and the very same, but given somewhat different descriptions, and histories, according to the teachings of various religions? Yes, very possibly. The aforementioned Rosemary Ellen Guiley suspected that the Djinn exist in what we might call another dimension, a realm which is as unseen to us as it is impenetrable to us. But, for the Djinn, negotiating multi-dimensions is second nature – which is specifically why they spend so much time causing havoc and horror in our reality.

It’s very important to know that Rosemary said in the pages of her book, The Vengeful Djinn, that the Djinn manifest in numerous other forms, too. The long list includes aliens, the spirits of once-living people, fairies, creatures that fall into the cryptozoological domain – such as Bigfoot – and even angels. So clever, manipulative and cunning is the Djinn, it is incredibly difficult to determine which of the above is real and which is nothing more than a Djinn in disguise. And, this issue being relative to Bigfoot is an important one. Chiefly because there are parallels between the powers of the Bigfoot and the power of the Djinn. In view of that, could they be the same? Maybe. Whereas most people in the field of Cryptozoology take the view that the Bigfoot creatures are just unknown apes, there is far more to the subject than that. Way more than that. Let’s begin with the matter of invisibility. Rosemary had a body of data that demonstrated the Djinn could become invisible. Interestingly, there are legends that the Bigfoot can turn invisible, too.

The Native Languages website provides us with this: “The Bigfoot figure is common to the folklore of most Northwest Native American tribes. Native American Bigfoot legends usually describe the creatures as around 6-9 feet tall, very strong, hairy, uncivilized, and often foul-smelling, usually living in the woods and often foraging at night. Native American Bigfoot creatures are almost always said to be unable to speak human languages, using whistles, grunts, and gestures to communicate with each other. In some stories, male Bigfeet are said to be able to mate with human women. In some Native stories, Bigfoot may have minor supernatural powers – the ability to turn invisible, for example [italics mine] – but they are always considered physical creatures of the forest, not spirits or ghosts..”

Now, let’s get to the matter of food. Yes, the Bigfoot creatures have been seen eating, but – given their sizes – we should surely see evidence of massive feeding for these huge, bulky giants. Rosemary had an answer for this issue: “They can eat human food when they take human form, but our food does not sustain them. It gives them pleasure. They can absorb the essence of food, and things like the molecules from tobacco smoke, which provide enjoyment. Their main source of nourishment is the absorption of energy from life forms. The best is the draining of a soul, but is difficult to do and is considered unlawful. It is, however, practiced by certain powerful renegade Djinn. The vampiric absorption of the life force can be quite detrimental to people, and cause health problems.” Since the Djinn don’t eat the way we do, then – if the Bigfoot are really Djinn too – it make sense that Bigfoot would not eat like us. Onto another angle: Rosemary had in her files cases of both Bigfoot and Djinn being able to psychically “insert” voices into peoples’ minds. In some cases, this amazed the witnesses to the creatures. For others, though, hearing voices turned some of the people near insane, said Rosemary. I should stress that none of this proves that the Djinn and the Bigfoot are one and the same. I would stress, however, that there are – at the very least – some similarities.