The Most Baffling Thing About the Monsters of Our World: They Are Impossibly Elusive

Consider the title of this article and read on: the only thing we can say with absolute certainty is that the Bigfoot creatures have the stunning ability to successfully elude every single one of us one hundred percent of the time. That is – or it should be – impossible. Granted, most people never see a mountain lion in the wild. Likewise, to see a wild alligator is a rarity. As is encountering a bear in the woods. But, the fact is, people do see all of those animals in the wilds. And guess what? They do get shot and killed. And, they do race across roads and get fatally slammed by drivers in the early hours. Why, then, are the Bigfoot so incredibly different? And so elusive? The answer is simple: because they are different. The Bigfoot are not what so many people in the field of Cryptozoology suspect they are – or want them to be. Namely, a North American unknown ape. If, one day, the Bigfoot creatures are found to be just unidentified apes, I will be absolutely shocked. But, I don’t seeing that happen. What I do see happening is this: we’ll see more and more reports of the Bigfoot beasts, but not a single capture. And there will be more sightings, more books, more documentaries and more photos that don’t confirm anything to a 100 percent degree. Unless, that is, another approach to looking for the Bigfoots is utilized. That 100 percent elusive issue, itself, shows that there’s something totally bizarre about the creatures that we don’t understand. Now, onto the Nessies. It’s very much the same.

Just like the Bigfoot creatures, the Loch Ness Monsters are incredibly elusive, too. They’ve been photographed, filmed, caught on sonar, and even seen on land. Yet, there’s still nothing that allows us to say “Gotcha!” Also on this angle of elusiveness, ponder on this: when the U.S. Government – and predominantly the CIA, Defense Intelligence Agency, and the U.S. Army – began to secretly fund extensive research into the phenomenon of what has become known as remote-viewing they found something very strange – and it ties in with the Nessies. The goal was to have skilled psychics utilize supernatural phenomena, extra-sensory perception, and out-of-body episodes to spy on – among others – the Russians, the Chinese, and various troublesome nations in the Middle East. The remote-viewers were, then, Uncle Sam’s very own paranormal 007’s. One of those who sought to understand the full scope of the remote-viewing program was the well-known conspiracy researcher/author Jim Marrs. During the course of his investigations, Marrs learned something incredible. Namely, that the RV team, at one point, had focused their psychic skills on the Loch Ness Monster(s). In doing so they stumbled onto something amazing, and it added much weight to the argument that the Nessies are supernatural in nature.

Marrs said that over the course of a number of attempts to remote-view the Nessies, the team found evidence of what appeared to be physical, living creatures – ones that left wakes and that could be photographed and tracked. The team even prepared drawings that suggested the Nessies might be plesiosaurs. But, there was something else, too: the ability of the creatures to vanish – as in de-materialize. And impossibly fast. The remote-viewers were in a collective quandary: their work certainly supported the theory that some seriously strange creatures dwell deep in Loch Ness, but they were creatures that seemed to have supernatural and abnormal qualities about them – something that is precisely what both Ted Holiday and Tim Dinsdale finally came around to believing. Jim Marrs noted: “Considering that reports of human ghosts date back throughout man’s history, the Psi Spies seriously considered the possibility that the Loch Ness monster is nothing less than a dinosaur’s ghost.” Now, I don’t go with the ghost theory, but I do think this elusiveness of the Nessies ties right in with the Bigfoot and their ability to vanish and avoid us all the time.

Now, let’s look at the Dog-Men. Their equal elusiveness may be due to the possibility they’re Tulpas/thought-forms. The primary reasons why I say that the Dog-Men might be Tulpas are intriguing. Although strange wolf-like creatures have been seen for centuries, they are growing in number. Yet, we still can’t catch even one of them. That is exactly what happened when the Tulpa version of the Slenderman surfaced: more and more people believed it was real. And, as a result, it did come to life. And more and more Slendermen were seen. Yet, no-one ever “caught” one. In my view, we’re dealing with creatures that are not flesh-and-blood, but that are something much stranger – and things that have the ability to “jump” into other realities. Hence the reason why there’s that incredible elusiveness again. I don’t say I have the answers. I certainly don’t. But, I think the only way we will eventually find – and maybe, even catch – these beasts is by understanding they’re not “normal” animals. And, cameras, bullets, guns, traps, night-vision and sonar just won’t do it. When people begin to realize – as some have, such as Stan Gordon, and as the late John Keel did – we’ll begin to see how the mysteries of elusiveness just might be solved.