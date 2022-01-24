Thought Forms: They Only Exist Because We Do Too

Over at HowStuffWorks there are these words: “Many of us grew up with an imaginary friend by our side. Maybe you still like to personify your favorite character or superhero, but these companions typically don’t usually last beyond childhood. However, there’s an ancient idea gaining more and more traction in our modern world. It’s the idea that given enough thought and focus, we can actually create real sentient beings.” That’s an excellent way to describe what are known as Tulpas and Thought-Forms. With that said, I thought I would share with you what I think are just some of today’s Thought-Forms. Some may surprise you. Others might not. There’s no doubt that the Thought-Form for the present time is the Slenderman. Since 2009, countless numbers of people claim to have seen, and been attacked, plagued and terrified by this skeletal, pale, tentacled, giant in black. But, how could such a thing have happened? Is the creature a Tulpa – a Buddhist term meaning “thought-form?” When enough people believe in something, the theory goes, that same something can stride out of our darkest imaginations and right into the heart of our own reality. By accepting without question the idea that the Slenderman is more than just a piece of Internet fiction are we also giving him some degree of life? Maybe even independent life? If so, can we extinguish that life? If not, does that mean the Slenderman is here to stay? It’s hard to say. But, as someone who has written on the Slenderman, I can say for sure that – as a result of feedback from those who have my read my book – there are huge numbers of people who believe the Slenderman lives. And I’m not just talking about kids or teenagers. You might be surprised how many adults are in fear of the creepy thing.

Now, let’s take a look at the Black Eyed Children. When it comes to the BEC, they’re Number Two in the Thought-Form stakes. There can be no doubt that one of the creepiest phenomena to have surfaced in the last two decades is that of what have become infamously known as the Black-Eyed Children. It would be overly simplistic to suggest they are merely the offspring of the Men in Black and the Women in Black, who will surface later in this book. Admittedly, though, there are deep similarities, as will soon become apparent. And, also like the MIB and the WIB, the BEC are definitive drainers of energy. Before we get to this aspect of the story, let’s first take a look at how, and under what specific circumstances, the Black-Eyed Children came to prominence. We’ll also take a look at a few classic cases. None of them are particularly heartwarming. As if you really needed to be told that.

Although, today, we have people who claim to have seen the BEC in the period from the 1930s to the present day, the very first reported case didn’t surface until January 1998. The location was the Lone Star State, specifically the city of Abilene. The story revolves around a man named Brian Bethel, a journalist who works for the Abilene Reporter News. It was late one night when Bethel’s life was changed and he came to realize that there are dangerous, supernatural entities in our midst. It was close to 10:00 p.m. when Bethel had the kind of close encounter that one never, ever forgets. He had pulled up at a mall not too far from his home, to deposit a check in a mail-box. All was quiet and dark. Bethel, using the lights of the mall to illuminate the interior of his vehicle, was writing the check when he was rudely interrupted. He jumped with surprise at the sight of a couple of kids who were standing next to the car, on the driver’s side. But, there was something about these kids that rang alarm bells in Bethel’s head. In fact, as Bethel would imminently learn, things were wrong in the extreme. The phenomenon of the BEC began. And grew. And, now, they are full-blown Thought-Forms.

What about the Men in Black? There is a very good chance that at least some MIB are Thought Forms. In his book, Excalibur Briefing: Explaining Paranormal Phenomena, Thomas Bearden offers a good, solid reason as to why the MIB could be Thought-Forms. He says of them: “The kindling of virtual state tulpoidal forms into the zeroth bioframe of a physical reality (materialization) can result in the materialization of living, breathing, functioning forms. There is essentially no limit on the format that may be obtained. Sasquatch, Nessie, fairies, demons, angels, mothmen, skunkmen, yeti, kangaroos, etc. are just a small sampling.” I would add to that list the Dog-Men, the Hat-Man and the Shadow People. All of them, I would suggest, are born out of us – albeit in a very strange way.