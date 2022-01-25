When Dreams Seem to be Something Much More – But Not Good at All

Today’s article is on the subject of how, sometimes, a dream seems to be something much more. We’ve all had them. And, with that, let’s begin. On checking my email around 8:30 a.m., on February, 28, 2016, I received a fascinating story from a woman named Belinda. As she told me, Belinda had a traumatic dream two nights earlier – she encountered a Man in Black wearing shiny black gloves. In the dream, the MIB pursued her along an old railroad track – one that was seemingly never-ending. Only when the MIB was within a few feet of her did Belinda wake up with an ear-piercing scream. Something which Belinda’s husband attested to. Over the years, a few reports have surfaced of the menacing Men in Black wearing black gloves, but certainly nowhere near the extent to which they are associated with black fedoras and old, 1950s-era black cars. Between October of 2015 and the early part of 2016, however, I received what I can only describe as a cluster of reports of the MIB wearing black gloves. In other words, Belinda’s case was not alone. There were others, too.

Now, if I got – let’s say – a report or two every couple of years of gloved MIB, I probably wouldn’t have given the matter much thought. But, that was not the case: I received eight such accounts across a handful of months, not even including that of Belinda. And, from varying parts of the United States. Admittedly, at first, I thought this might have been some curious kind of MIB spam. Or fake news. Namely, a group of people deciding to get together and waste my time with a bunch of bogus, concocted tales. But, having spoken on the phone with six of them, and having had extensive email exchanges with the others, I was quickly one hundred percent sure that this was not the case. Of the group, six had experiences with the gloved MIB in what were classic states of hypnagogia. It’s a stage in which people can hear voices and unclear mumbling. Loud bang-like noises are not uncommon. Nor are the sounds of a door knocking or a doorbell ringing. Visual hallucinations can occur, too. Sometimes, such events are traumatic. On other occasions, however, they’re uplifting. The phenomenon of sleep paralysis is almost always a part of the event.

Now, the down to earth explanation for hypnagogia is that it’s purely a product of the brain, provoked by that aforementioned hazy state of being semi-awake and partially-asleep. Over the years, however, I have spoken with more than a few people who are absolutely sure in their minds that there is something else to all of this: a belief that paranormal entities can literally invade our dream-states. And, perhaps, our semi-dream states, too. Of course, there’s no hard evidence for this, but that hasn’t stopped such a theory from persisting. And particularly so in alien abduction experiences, and also with regard to encounters with the likes of the Old Hag, and Incubus- and Succubus-type creatures. It seems that now we can now add the Men in Black gloves to that list. As controversial as it may sound, I’m quite open to the idea that what many assume to be internal experiences may have an external Fortean aspect attached to them. One of the reasons being when I get these cluster-style reports. Now, I’m not saying that an entire bunch of people – spread all across the United States and unknown to each other – couldn’t share weirdly similar experiences. But, across just a few months? And all with the imagery of MIB wearing black gloves? And they all decide to contact me? That’s when I began to think we’re not dealing with just hypnagogia.

In all of these specific cases I received, the Men in Black were wearing hats. In two of the cases, the witnesses felt themselves being choked by the glove-wearing MIB – something which forced them to fight for their very lives, as they saw it. In three cases, the witnesses reported unpleasant odors in the bedroom at the time of the event. Importantly, in one case, the odor persisted long after the witness woke up. Interesting? Yes. Intriguing? Definitely. Terrifying? For the witnesses, undoubtedly. For me? I saw it as yet further data suggesting more and more that the Men in Black phenomenon is one of paranormal proportions. Secret agents of the Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones type? No way. Then, there were the three MIBC cases that reached me. MIBC? That’s a new term: Men in Black Capes. One such MIBC encounter occurred in 1969, in Pasadena, California. The second story came out of Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2002. As for the third encounter, that one occurred in 1997, on the island of Puerto Rico.

Despite the differences in locations, there were a number of notable similarities. All three cases involved women. And all were in their twenties at the time of their encounters with the MIBC. Two had graphic memories of alien abduction-type experiences, and one had a still-baffling period of missing-time that continues to disturb her to this day. There was other similarities, too. Within days of their encounters, all three had strange and terrifying experiences in the dead of night. Yes, there were sleep-paralysis-style sensations, such as being unable to move, a sense of a hostile figure in the bedroom, and a feeling of profound dread. What really stood out for me, however, were a couple of very specific similarities. For example, the black hats they wore were far more like cowboy-hats in size and style than fedoras. All three believed the MIBC were there to warn them to stay silent on what it was they encountered. One of the men wore a thick, silver bracelet on his left wrist. Another wore a long, silver chain around its/his neck. And their cloaks were very long, as in down to their ankles. I’m used to getting amazing and strange reports – of all manner of things – on a regular basis. But, to get three such accounts spanning more than thirty years, from distinctly different locations, and in which the circumstances were practically identical, was noteworthy. It still is noteworthy. I also find it curious that I should have been on the receiving end of all three cases. I still get such cluster-based reports today. They remain as thought-provoking as they do eerie.