Wolf Moon, Giant Ice Disks, Forgetting is Good and More Mysterious News Briefly — January 17, 2022

Mysterious News Briefly — January 17, 2022

Raytheon, in conjunction with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), announced the development of technology that allows a single person to control a swarm of 130 drones for military operations using a virtual reality interface that an operator to look through each drone individually and create an “interactive virtual view of the environment.” It won’t be truly impressive until it can control a swarm that makes a swarm of swallows swallow.

Before you sign up for a Mars colonization mission, a new study on astronauts warns that something weird about space causes the human body to perform hemolysis at a higher rate than on Earth — astronauts’ bodies destroyed around 3 million red blood cells every second, a rate that is 54 percent higher than what happens in human bodies on Earth and a leading cause of space anemia. At least you won’t have to fear vampires in space.

A new theory suggests that ‘forgetting’ might not be a bad thing but a form of learning that allows the brain to interact dynamically with the environment by removing memories that are not wholly relevant to the current environment, thus making a positive change that improves our wellbeing. So you’re doing a good thing when you tell someone to “Fugeddaboutit”?

Bizarre frozen sand sculptures on a Lake Michigan beach which look like 20-inch-high chess pieces that locals call “hoodoos” have been explained by scientists as the product of Michigan’s freezing winter temperatures and wind that blows sand onto frozen patches to create icy mounds, and then blows more sand to erode them into chess piece shapes. Is the king surrounded by pawns for defense or to stay warm?

Astrophysicists using the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument have created the largest ever 3D map of the universe showing about 8 million galaxies – double the number which scientists had been able to map before and there’s potential for it to get bigger and with more details. “Do male ETs look at maps?” asked human wives.

After six years of work, researchers at the University of Southern California for the first time were able to induce a memory in a larval zebrafish and then map changes in their transparent heads a new type of cell labeling and a custom-made microscope invented at USC, thus showing how memories are stored in the brain – a discovery that may someday help treat PTSD in humans. What about PTSD in zebrafish whose “brain cells lit up like Times Square on New Year’s Eve”?

From the “This can’t be a good sign” file comes word that FedEx has the Federal Aviation Administration for permission to install anti-missile lasers on cargo jets out of concern that bad actors could attack the planes in order to disrupt supply chains and cripple US commerce. How long before Jeff Bezos asks for permission to have one installed in a helmet he can wear?

The January 17th full moon is called the wolf moon based on stories by Native Americans and early European settlers who would hear wolves howling outside their villages. Wolves probably called it ‘the light to help us see the fat upright beasts’.

It’s better than the groundhog – the city of Westbrook, Maine, announced that winter has finally arrived after the annul appearance of the city’s famous giant spinning ice disk on the Presumpscot River which, although it looks like an unidentified ice object, is formed by the current from a waterfall 100 feet north of the disk. What fresh hell would it mean if they saw a groundhog skating on it?

Sweden’s Police Authority and its National Operations Department have no explanation for mysterious drones which appeared on January 14 over two and possibly three nuclear power plants in that country – nuclear facilities are known for their UFO sightings. Could it just be ETs looking for cheap furniture using a malfunctioning GPS?