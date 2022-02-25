25.05 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Corn, Stone, Shoe

Gifted with healing and mystical powers from his teleporting grandmother; a man embarks on a journey deep into the Peruvian jungle to be initiated as a reluctant shaman to continue the unfinished work of a sacred lineage. From there he ventures the world in a quest to destroy the “black triangle”, a mystical object said to have been harnessed and abused by the Nazis.

We also look at the horrific and compelling stories of a secret group that seem to be reincarnated souls of those who died in the holocaust.

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.

Link