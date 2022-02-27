27.04 – MU Podcast – The Signal

Hidden in the shadows of the cold war was the secretive and unknown world of remote viewing. Though previously ridiculed, remote viewing suddenly exploded in popularity with the knowledge of its existence coming to the attention of regular people. Training groups starting teaching the skill to the uninitiated and it seems some organisations intervened to protect their secrets. We discuss the story of a man whose life of high strangeness intertwined with remote viewing and zen mediation to take him on a journey of unimaginable encounters.

Then for our Plus+ members we chat about remote healing, psi medicine and how talking plants can give instructions on the use of therapeutic cures.

Links

Plus Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.