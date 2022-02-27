27.05 – MU Podcast – Dino Rack

The wheel of karma forms a significant theme for this show as we hear about the life of a man whose actions in Atlantis led to a 25,000 year cycle of reincarnation. In an astonishing journey from Norway to Atlantis we follow his many unusual experiences including interactions with leprechauns, the ominous hand of the sea, squid demons and much more.

Then in our Plus+ extension we cover stories of those who claim to have entered the mystical Shambhala and met with the hidden masters who seemingly only want the best for humanity. Though as we know, nothing is ever what it seems and we look at the construction of a temple in Russia that might have carried a hidden secret involving tantric sex rituals.

