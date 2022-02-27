MU Podcast
27.06
Choose podcast version
You must be subscribed to an MU Plus+ plan to listen to extended episodes. Take a look at our Plus+ plans here and subscribe.
Download
Menu
Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!
LEARN MORE

27.06 – MU Podcast – The Drumstick Exorcist

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:26:41 — 79.8MB)

Subscribe: RSS

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)

MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)

Devious in its application and devastating in its effect, poison is the ever enduring choice for many a deranged murderer. Simple to hide and easy to deliver, we chat about some of the monsters who have used poisonous substances to disastrous ends.

In our Plus+ extension we consider the experiences of people afflicted with “high voltage syndrome” and consider its influence on unexplained phenomena occurrences.

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.

 