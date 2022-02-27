27.06 – MU Podcast – The Drumstick Exorcist

Devious in its application and devastating in its effect, poison is the ever enduring choice for many a deranged murderer. Simple to hide and easy to deliver, we chat about some of the monsters who have used poisonous substances to disastrous ends.

In our Plus+ extension we consider the experiences of people afflicted with “high voltage syndrome” and consider its influence on unexplained phenomena occurrences.

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.