27.07 – MU Podcast – Planet Gok Adventures

When discussing UFOs and their associated stories, many tend to think it’s a relatively modern phenomenon. However this isn’t the case, and there are many stories dating well back into the 1800s and earlier. We chat about some of the more obscure yet throughly fascinating reports from these times, including interactions with mini robots, flying sky critters, MIB crash retrieval teams and much more.
Then our Plus+ Members are in for a real treat as we dive into a recently translated alien abduction story from China. Highly unusual in its presentation, we hear of encounters with liquid metal beings, artificially intelligent transport systems and outrageous sex encounters.
