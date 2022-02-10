A Look at Some of the Strange Anomalies on Mars: Faces, Creatures and More

Mars, our nearest planetary neighbor in the Solar-System, is approximately forty million miles from the Earth and one hundred and forty two million miles from the Sun. Not particularly big in size, it is dwarfed by all of the planets except for Mercury. At the other end of the spectrum, however, Mars is home to the gigantic Olympus Mons, which is the biggest volcano in the entire Solar System. The huge amount of iron oxide on Mars gives it a noticeable – famous, even – reddish color, hence its memorable nickname: the Red Planet. It has a blood-freezing average temperature of -81 degrees F, and its decidedly harsh atmosphere is comprised almost exclusively of carbon dioxide; aside, that is, from a small amount of water vapor. There is no denying the fact that dusty, rocky, desert-like Mars is a very interesting world: for one thing, it has polar ice-caps. And those ice-caps are comprised of water. Yes, good old water; just like ours. Not only that, the amount of water on Mars is huge. And I do not exaggerate when I use the word “huge.”

NASA’s current estimates suggest that if all of the Martian water was melted, there would be enough to cover the entire planet up to a height of around thirty-five feet, which is undeniably amazing. The planet’s days are strikingly similar to ours, in terms of length: Mars’ days last for twenty-four hours and thirty-seven minutes. Mars’ year, however, runs for six hundred and eighty-seven days. With that said, what about the anomalies on Mars? There are most definitely more than a few of them. With that said, let’s look at an eerie-looking face on the Red Planet. Interestingly, I’m not talking about the famous “Face on Mars” that was found at Cydonia in the 1970s. I’m talking about another eerie Face on Mars. “The Crowned Face” is what I’m talking about. A photo taken in the Libya Montes area – a ring of mountains on Mars – by the Mars Global Surveyor appears to show a large face, with a pointed chin, a pair of eyes and a nose. Also, what appears to be crown-like headgear – hence the name that has been attached to it, – whatever “it” may be. Moving on…

In 1968, the acclaimed sci-fi epic, 2001: A Space Odyssey – the work of producer and director, Stanley Kubrick – hit cinemas all around the world and raked in close to $200 Million. In the opening segment of the movie we see a tribe of primitive, early “ape-men” fighting for survival in the harsh landscape of what is now the continent of Africa – albeit in the film it plays out millions of years ago. One day the tribe awakes to find that overnight a strange, black-colored monolith has appeared in their very midst. In no time at all, the intelligence levels of the creatures are increased by, it appears, the monolith itself. The implication is that something of an extraterrestrial nature has kick-started human civilization into what will eventually be high gear. As amazing and as unbelievable as it may sound, a monolith has been photographed on the surface of one of Mars’ moons, Phobos.

A case of fact eerily mirroring fiction? Well, that very much depends on one’s own opinion.We have a man named Efrain Palermo to thank for bringing this incredible matter to light. As someone with a deep interest in Mars and its moons, he decided to make an extensive review of the many pictures that NASA had secured from its Mars Global Surveyor in 1998. Palermo was amazed by what he found. He said that while studying one particular image from Phobos “…my eye caught something sticking up out of the surface.” As to what that “something”” was, Palermo added: “I downloaded it into Photoshop and zoomed into that area, and there it was, an apparent cylindrical shaped object casting a longish shadow and having a slanted roof.”

Now, let us take a careful look at some of the other imagery that has been collected, studied and placed into the public domain as evidence that there was (and possibly still is) life on Mars. One particular case – that I personally think has a high degree of merit attached to it – concerns what has become known as the “facehugger photograph.” Taken in July 2015 by NASA’s Curiosity Rover, it appears to show a strange creature that looks astonishingly like the monstrous face-invading creatures that appear in the phenomenally successful series of Alien movies. They starred Sigourney Weaver as Warrant Officer Ellen Ripley and reaped in an incredible amount of dollars. The story broke in early August 2015. The headlines were predictably sensational. The U.K.’s Metro newspaper ran with the story and titled their feature as follows: “Crab-like alien ‘facehugger’ is seen crawling out of a cave on Mars.” Now, onto Mars’ distant past.

May 22, 1984 was one of the most significant of all days in the incredible quest to seek out the truth of intelligent, alien life on Mars. So, why weren’t we, the public, told all about it? How come the story wasn’t splashed across the front pages of the world’s newspapers? Why weren’t major TV news networks on top of it? The answer to all of those questions is both controversial and amazing: the entire affair was deliberately shrouded in blankets upon blankets of secrecy. And who was responsible for ensuring that the secrecy remained intact? None other than the Central Intelligence Agency: the CIA. Operating out of its headquarters at Langley, Virginia, the CIA – for reasons that, decades later, still remain unclear – decided that it was vital to try and determine if Mars was a dead world, a planet teeming with life, or somewhere in between. The biggest question is: why would the CIA want to go and remote-view Mars’ ancient past? That’s exactly what the CIA did. The CIA’s remote-viewing team saw images (across seven studies of Mars) of planet-wide destruction in the distant past, of human-like giants who were not too different to us, and of pyramid-like structures. Indeed, Mars is a very intriguing world. It’s likely to stay like that.

(NASA) Note: NASA’s stance on its photos is that its material is not protected by copyright, unless if specified.

These photos are free for use.