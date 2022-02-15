A Monster Tried to Steal My Car! Really!

Today’s article is a strange one, as it borders upon comedy – at least, for some people. But, certainly not for others. It deals with the undeniably strange phenomenon of people being chased by monsters. Yes, I told you it was a weird one. Nevertheless, there are more than a few cases of the “A monster raced after me in my car” type. Gavin, who I was able to meet personally more than a decade ago, claimed a truly sensational encounter with a Bigfoot-like entity in the county of Staffordshire, England back in the 1990s. The incident reportedly occurred within the depths of the nation’s expansive Cannock Chase woods, and at the site of one the area’s most famous attractions: namely, the Glacial Boulder. Made out of granite, the boulder is both large and impressive. It is also made highly curious by virtue of the illuminating fact that there are no natural granite out-crops anywhere in the area – at all. Indeed, the nearest rock of this specific type can be found within the picturesque confines of the Lake District, which is more than 120 miles to the north, and on Dartmoor, Devonshire, no less than 165 miles to the south-west. The boulder itself, however, has been matched conclusively to a rocky outcrop in Dumfries & Galloway, which is over 170 miles from the Chase in the Southern Uplands of Scotland. At some point during the last Ice Age, it is now generally accepted, the great boulder was apparently carried by the massive glaciers down the length of the British Isles and to its present location – and what would prove to be its final resting place – on the Cannock Chase.

As Gavin explained his sensational story to me, it was on a winter’s night in 1997, when he and his girlfriend were parked in his car near the boulder, doing what courting couples have always done since the invention of the automobile, when his girlfriend suddenly let out a loud and hysterical scream. Standing atop the boulder was a large hairy man, waving his arms in a wild, crazed fashion at the star-lit sky. Gavin quickly jumped into the front seat of the car and floored the accelerator. Tires spun, dirt flew into the air, and the car shot away at high speed; but not before the creature supposedly succeeded in jumping onto the hood of his car. For five minutes, it valiantly hung on, before finally being thrown to the ground. Gavin looked in his rear-view mirror and was horrified to see that the creature was already back on its feet and running at high-speed into the depths of the surrounding countryside. In fairness to the more skeptically minded, it must be said at this point that several other people who have also met Gavin are convinced that his tale is simply that: merely a tale (of the very tallest and most outrageous variety) and nothing more. For his part, however, Gavin has been careful – time and time again – to point out in response that he has nothing to gain – and just about absolutely everything to lose – by fabricating such a strange and unbelievable story.

And in that respect he is most certainly not wrong: claiming to all and sundry that you have seen a Bigfoot-type entity roaming around the Cannock Chase at night is, unfortunately, unlikely to result in anything other than the rolling of eyes, a distinct shaking of the head, and overwhelming hoots of both derision and laughter.It should also be noted that sightings of Bigfoot-type creatures on and around the Cannock Chase absolutely abound, and have done so for centuries. Indeed, I have on-file somewhere in the region of 30 or 40 such reports, spanning more than 130 years. Typically, the witnesses describe something very similar to that seen by Gavin and his girlfriend: a large, powerful-looking man-beast that typically surfaces at night. Nor is this the only case on record where a Cannock Chase Bigfoot has attacked a car. In 2002 – as the local media reported – a man named Craig found himself caught up in a near-identical, late-night situation, when a Bigfoot-like animal lunged at his vehicle as he drove through the darkened depths of the Cannock Chase. It was a sighting that made the local media and provoked intense interest and debate regarding what may lurk in the thick woods.

We can never prove that the controversial incident did not take place. And, of course, Gavin cannot prove that it did occur. Moreover, the admittedly sensational, and almost over the top, plot-line suggests we would be very wise to keep this case firmly in our grey-basket. Unless, that is, you too have seen the monster of the Glacial Boulder and can add much welcome validation to the account of Gavin. Then, there’s the Goat-Man of Texas (or, at least, one of them!). In the very early hours of one particularly fateful morning in the hot and sticky summer of 1969, six petrified residents of the Texan city of Fort Worth raced for the safety of their local police-station and related a controversial and amazing story. John Reichart, his wife, and two other couples were parked at Lake Worth – and, yes, it was indeed at the stroke of midnight – when a truly vile and monstrous-looking creature came storming out of the thick branches of a large, nearby tree. Reportedly covered in a coat that seemed to be comprised of both scales and fur, it slammed with a crashing bang onto the hood of the Reichart’s car and even tried to grab hold of the not-surprisingly-terrified Mrs. Reichart, before racing off into the pitch-black night and the camouflage of the dense, surrounding trees. The solitary evidence of its dark and foreboding presence was a deep, foot-and-a-half-long scratch along the side of the Reichart’s vehicle. And, of course, there is the Mothman.

A devil-like, winged monster with glowing, red eyes, Mothman’s appearance came quite literally out of nowhere and, some say, culminated in high tragedy and death. But what was the Mothman of Point Pleasant? And how did the legend begin? To answer those questions we have to go back to the dark night of November 12, 1966, when five grave-diggers working in a cemetery in the nearby town of Clendenin were shocked to see what they described as a “brown human shape with wings” rise out of the thick, surrounding trees and soar off into the distance. Three days later, the unearthly beast surfaced once again. It was at the highly appropriate time of the witching-hour when Roger and Linda Scarberry and Steve and Mary Mallette – two young, married couples from Point Pleasant – were passing the time away by cruising around town in the Scarberrys’ car. As they drove around the old factory, the four were puzzled to see in the shadows what looked like two red lights pointing in their direction. These were no normal lights, however. Rather, all four were shocked and horrified to discover that, in reality, the “lights” were the glowing, self-illuminating red eyes of a huge animal that, as Roger Scarberry would later recall, was “…shaped like a Mothman, but bigger, maybe six and a half or seven feet tall, with big wings folded against its back.”

Not surprisingly, they fled the area at high speed. Unfortunately for the Scarberry’s and the Mallette’s, however, the beast seemingly decided to follow them: as they sped off for the safety of Point Pleasant, the winged monster took to the skies and shadowed their vehicle’s every movement until it reached the city limits.