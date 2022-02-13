Area 51: Home to Aliens and UFOs? No! Instead, a Fantastic Ruse Aimed at the Russians

A couple of days ago, I wrote an article here at Mysterious Universe on how there might never have been any crashed UFOs. None at all. The article detailed how some well-known crash cases – such as the 1948 Aztec, New Mexico, case and the Spitsbergen incident of 1952 – were fabricated by U.S. Intelligence. And, near the end of the article I suggested that the so-called retrieved UFOs Bob Lazar saw out at Area 51’s S-4 facility were part of a psychological warfare operation, too. In other words: a big ruse to confuse and concern the Russians into thinking the U.S. government has in its hands high-tech, extraterrestrial technology. With that said, I’ll now share with you why I think Lazar was an unwitting figure in this strange and longstanding story. First of all, George Knapp – a key figure in the Lazar story – made a thought-provoking statement in 1993 that may have a bearing on the issue of how the government might be using the UFO issue as a cover for something else, such as a dummy for an alien, we might suggest. Yes, really. Knapp said: “Again and again, I have heard self-appointed Groom Lake experts conclude, without any reservations, that the Groom Lake aerial ballet is disinformation, pure theater, a show designed to distract attention away from earthly black projects, or as some sort of exercise in mass psychology.” Keep Knapp’s wise words in your mind, as we move forward.

One of the lesser known aspects of the Bob Lazar controversy is that which suggests he just might have seen an alien entity at Area 51 – a live one, no less. The story gets very little publicity, but it’s fascinating in the extreme. The issue of aliens – alive, dead or both at Area 51 – first surfaced from Lazar in early 1989. When asked about that specific matter by George Knapp, Lazar quickly shot down the question in an awkward fashion and changed the subject. Later, though, in what was a private, rather than public, interview, Lazar opened up a bit more. What he had to say was brief but amazing – if true, of course. According to Lazar, “I walked down the hallway at one time I was working down there, and there were these doors – the doors that go to the hangar are smaller than the doors in the corridors and have a 9-inch or 12-inch square window with little wires running through it, just about head level. And as I was walking by, I just glanced in and I noticed – at a quick glance – there were two guys in white lab coats, facing me towards the door.” Sounds amazing, right? It might not be, though. Read on.

Lazar then got to the heart of the matter: the two men were looking down at a small, humanoid figure with long arms, seemingly talking to it. Although Lazar only saw the entity for a second or so, he was in no doubt about what it appeared to be. I say “appeared” because Lazar himself wondered if this was some kind of set-up. He said of this possibility: “Maybe they stuck a doll in front of these guys and made me walk by it and look at it, just to see what my reaction would be.” Such a thing is not at all impossible, as the following brief, but notable, comment from Lazar makes clear: “They play so many mind games there [italics mine].” While enthusiastic UFO researchers may dearly want to believe that living aliens are at Area 51, Lazar’s carefully worded statement suggests we should exercise restraint on this issue – at least until, or if, further vindication comes along.Now, there’s the matter of mind manipulation. A modern day version of MK-Ultra? It might well have been.

Ufologist Jacques Vallee, noted something that was almost certainly connected to the drugs / hypnosis/MK-Ultra issue. Vallee, speaking on KLAS-TV’s show, UFOs: The Best Evidence, said he asked Lazar “if he felt that his memory might have been tampered with.” There was a good reason for that question to have been asked. Lazar has admitted that on a couple of occasions, all he could remember was being flown out to S-4…and flying back. And that’s all. His mind had been wiped clean of around two days’ worth of memories. And he never, ever got those missing days back. In light of that, we have to seriously wonder if Lazar genuinely recalled his experiences as he remembered them, but that what he remembered wasn’t real. It may well have been part of an ingenious plan to have Lazar become the ultimate patsy in a plot to convince someone – maybe the Russians – that the U.S. Government has UFOs and alien technology in its secret arsenals. In that sense, the entirety of Lazar’s story needs to be addressed very carefully. Not because he was a liar. He wasn’t. But, because his memories cannot be trusted. Of course, though, that’s not down to him. It’s all down to whoever it was who messed with his mind.

You may disagree with me, but the fact is that if you put all of the above data together, you’ll see how a case can be made that Lazar was innocently used and carefully manipulated in a program designed to make the Russians think that we have alien technology – when, in reality, we almost certainly do not.