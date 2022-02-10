Chupacabra Alerts in Chile, Paraguay and Argentina

The famous goat-sucking cryptid known as the Chupacabra can trace its roots to Puerto Rico, where tales of the blood-drinking creature began around 1995, but is rarely seen or reported today. While the cyrtid is implicated often when dead livestock are found, it’s most prominent in North America, where it’s said to look more like a hairless dog, and South America, where the number of dead animals from cattle to chickens suggests it is the continent’s most dominant and fearsome monster. The news this week reinforces that contention – reports of Chupacabra attacks are coming in from Chile, Paraguay and Argentina and the variety of victims is astounding. Has the pandemic driven this creature to a South American feeding frenzy?

“Lately, various appearances of mutilated cows with clean cuts that are difficult to make place the mystery that they could be extraterrestrial beings, that is, living beings originating from any place other than Earth that come from outer space in a flying saucer looking for food on our planet. It is very striking that no animal approaches, nor is there any blood, footprints or traces of vehicles in the area. Popular belief assigns responsibility for these episodes to the Chupacabra, a mythological character who is supposed to attack various species in livestock and rural areas.” (Google translation)

RadioDOS.com.ar reported lasted weekend of a cattle mutilation in Esquina, a town in northeastern Argentina, and stated this “phenomenon is constantly repeated” and “is something that worries the locals.” Cattle mutilations are often attributed to extraterrestrials as well as Chupacabras, but locals are prepared to shoot first and identify the culprit later as they report finding multiple mutilated cows with tongues, udders, eyes, reproductive organs and blood removed with precision cuts. The report did not give the owners’ names – which is often the case when they believe the killings are the result of Chupacabra or aliens, the local authorities provide no answers and the owners fear being ridiculed.

“According to international media, the new victims of the ‘Chupacabra’ were 50 llama and alpaca calves that were “attacked” during the last days of January. “He puts a hole in the side of their neck. It does not eat the meat or the entrails. I had never seen anything like it. It attacks at night and the animals seem not to defend the calf.”

Concerns are high in Chile over the recent killings of a large number of llama and alpaca calves, according to Colombia.com. The report states that the animals had no blood but their organs were intact, and local veterinarians who allegedly examined some of the corpses claimed they did not recognize the bite marks. Adding to the mystery, the witnesses said there were no tracks or footprints around the corpses and the adults did not appear to fight back against the attackers. Again, this is similar to Chupacabra reports in other areas.

“The affected farmer, Rubén Darío Rojas García, who lives in the area, reported that six sheep, two with black fur and four other white ones, were killed … the above animals had been attacked by a feline animal that was carrying the almost completely sucked the blood out of the sheep.” “Now other investigators are trying to find out whether it could have been chupacabras or another predator.”

Finally, we come to the town of Coronel Bogado on the southern edge of Paraguay where a number of media sites reported on a farmer who thinks his sheep were killed this week by something much larger than a dog – either a jaguar or a puma … or a Chupacabra, especially with the missing blood. None of the reports say if the corpses were examined by a vet.

South America presents a unique combination of vast ranchland filled with livestock and vast rainforests and mountains filled with wild hungry creatures. Could one of those creatures be a Chupacabra? There are far too many of these tales in South America to be answered by wild animals or rustlers. Something else may be responsible for these strange and brutal deaths and the lack of resolution by the authorities only adds to the mystery.

Three countries … three Chupacabra alerts. Isn’t it time to help these farmers save their animals?