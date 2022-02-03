Dogs and Zombies, Microbe Orgies, Death of the Space Station and More Mysterious News Briefly — February 3, 2022

Mysterious News Briefly — February 3, 2022

Emergency rooms are seeing more cases of people injured while using virtual reality headsets than ever before because users can’t see where they’re stepping, punching, or kicking while playing games or engaging in other VR activities. Good luck explaining to the first responders that your unusual injury was from having VR sex in your garage.

Archaeologists from Tel Aviv University developed software that models the way smoke from a campfire is dispersed in a space, and used it to determine that humans living in the Lazaret Cave in south-eastern France some 170,000-150,000 years ago positioned their fires to optimize smoke avoidance while getting maximum heat for warmth and cooking. “Can we get a copy of that study?” thought everyone at your last barbecue.

While studying the first blooms of 406 plant species from 1753 to 2019, plant researchers in the UK found that flowers there are blooming almost a whole month earlier than they were before 1986 — in 2019, the first mean flowering date was as early as April 2 – and they’re blaming human-caused global warming. We’ll know we’re in trouble when your gift for Valentine’s Day is hay fever.

Golf fans have traditionally traced the origin of the sport to 15th-century Scotland, but a pitted ceramic ball currently on display at the art gallery of Pingdingshan University in central China’s Henan Province is one of more than 1,000 ceramic balls found that leads historians to believe they were used in a golf-like game dating back to date back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). Were there dragons in the water hazards?

NASA announced it will continue to operate the International Space Station until the end of 2030, after which the ISS will be crashed into a remote part of the Pacific Ocean known as Point Nemo – also called the South Pacific Oceanic Uninhabited Area which is the point in the ocean that is farthest from land. Russia’s space agency will probably want a thank-you because all of the leaks on its side will help the ISS sink faster.

While restoring the Temple of Allat in the ancient ruined city of Hatra which was vandalized by the Islamic State (ISIS) in 2015, archaeologists uncovered paintings of ancient hybrid camels which lack the usual camel body hair and have unusual humps – showing that camel hybridization was more widespread than thought. Maybe this will finally resolve who invented ‘hump’ day.

Dr Cameron Carlson of the Zombie Research says dogs will be aware of a zombie apocalypse before humans because they can smell the undead a mile away, even before the first one rises, and they will try to warn us. On the other hand, cats will just watch and hope zombies know how to use a can opener.

While a January CIA study found no evidence that a foreign state caused the mysterious Havanna syndrome affecting many American diplomats, a new US intelligence community report says that directed energy “plausibly explains” some of the unexplained cases. Havana syndrome is being replaced ‘Haven’t a clue’ syndrome.

Archaeologists digging in the Swat Valley in northern Pakistan uncovered a Buddhist temple that may date back to the third century BCE, making it one of the oldest ever discovered and built just a few hundred years of the death of the founder of Buddhism, Siddhārtha Gautama. What Sunday temples of 2022 will future archeologists study – football stadiums?

Researchers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and University of California Riverside discovered that bacteria in the human gut have ‘sex’ by exchanging genetic material via a tube called a pilus – a process which shares secrets like how to survive deadly doses of antibiotics. Does that mean your indigestion isn’t from that sausage-and-peppers dinner but from a guttural microbe orgy?