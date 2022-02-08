Get Ready for Some Clear Photos of UFOs

There is one thing UFO believers and UFO skeptics have in common – besides a love for one of the two stars of “The X-Files” – and that is a mutual dislike/disgust/frustration/hatred of blurry photos. While this trait is shared with Bigfoot and other cryptid fans, it’s most pronounced amongst those hoping for confirmed visible evidence and identification of strange aerial phenomena. Well, folks … your prayers, burnt offerings, magic lamp wishes and animal sacrifices have been answered. Everyone’s favorite Harvard genius astrophysicist who believes in UFOs – Abraham ‘Avi’ Loeb’ – has made a personal commitment to provide clear UFO photos and videos very soon … possibly as early as this summer.

“I really want the next generation to be free to discuss it, and for it to become part of the mainstream. My hope is that by getting a high resolution image of something unusual, or finding evidence for it, which is quite possible in the coming year or two, we will change it.”

In an interview with The Guardian, Loeb compares himself to a fisherman on the beach who can’t see any fish because he’s not casting a net. Loeb has two UFO nets to cast – the first is data collected by the mini-satellite network of Planet Labs which will take photos from space of the entire surface of the Earth once per day. On the ground, Loeb and his Galileo Project are setting up a worldwide network of telescopes controlled by artificial intelligence to search the skies for UFOs – learning as they go along to eliminate birds, planes, bugs, clouds and other explainable anomalies. Between the photos from above and below, Loeb thinks a clear picture of one or many UFOs will be taken. And that’s a good thing for both sides of the discussion.

Loeb and his combined Planet Labs/Galileo Project search is not without competition. Last week, Hakan Kayal, a Professor for Space Technology at Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg (JMU) in Germany, revealed he has already set up a dual AI-controlled SkyCAM-5 camera system on a university building that has been watching for UFOs since December 2021. While Kayal may e ahead of Loeb on from-the-ground scans, he’s not incorporating satellite images. Perhaps they should join forces – it would provide a good example for the next generation and move the search for extraterrestrial intelligence even closer to the mainstream.

Avi Loeb has always been open about his expansive beliefs in UFOs and extraterrestrials – he led the team who believed the ‘Oumuamua interstellar comet could be an ET spacecraft exploring our solar system. You can’t have big discoveries without some big ideas … even if some end up to be big mistakes.

Let’s hope Avi Loeb finds and photographs the UFOs … before someone (or something) shuts him down.