Goat Man Reported in England

Cryptids come in all shapes and sizes – particularly among their own ‘species’. For instance, Bigfoot appears around the world as Swamp Ape, Yeti, Almas, Yeren, Yowie and more. This is true even among the more esoteric cryptids like the Goatman – which has variations and different names in Texas, Maryland, Kentucky and now England. Goatman in England?

“Towards the end of our journey, this was about 2am, we were driving along an A road in a rural area when something crossed the road in front of us in full headlights for about 3 seconds. It was about the height of a person, maybe 6 feet or over, but had short powerful legs and hips which seemed to move in a circular fluid fashion. It was not a deer because it stood on two legs.”

NorthantsLive brings us the report from an anonymous witness who claims she saw a 6-foot Goat Man on A425 near the village of Staverton in Northamptonshire. Her eyewitness account was posted on the site Mumnet.com under the name GallopingHighRoad and spread quickly. An early commenter suggested it was an escaped kangaroo … possibly because escaped kangaroos have been in the news recently – one was on the loose in Denmark – and are a small but growing problem in England. The Tiny Steps Petting Farm in Thurlby reported an escaped 7-month-old wallaby in January, but that creature would be nowhere near 6 feet on its best day.

“This was in the midlands and the area is traditional rolling fields and woodland. In this particular spot there are no houses or buildings, nearest is over a mile away. We drove back today as its only 7 miles from home to look at the road layout and whatever it was moved into a wide bowl shaped field dropping down to a stream. Any ideas?”

Other commenters suggested Sasquatch or Slenderman, and GallopingHighRoad herself brought op the Goatman, saying “The closest we can describe is a large man-goat on hind legs, but really stocky ones.” That sounds like what residents of Prince George’s County, Maryland, reported seeing in the 1970s with the strange deaths of some dogs – this was before the 1990s appearance of Chupacabra in Puerto Rico or it might have been blamed as well. Witnesses disagreed on whether this Goatman was a hairy humanoid or a top-half-human-bottom-half-goat like the fauns of Greek mythology.

Or the Pope Lick Monster. Folks in Louisville, Kentucky, talks about a Goatman living under an old railroad trestle over Pope Lick Creek in Louisville, Kentucky, where it’s said a Goatman escaped from a circus car in the 1800s and is responsible for any mysterious deaths in the area. Outside the area – like in Fort Worth, Texas – the Lake Worth Monster is a Goatman who appeared in in July 1969 and his half-man-half-goat-fur-and-scale-covered persona has haunted Texans ever since.

What is the cause of a Goatman? The best explanation comes from Maryland – he was a scientist working in the Beltsville Agricultural Research Center on goats and a failed experiment merged him with one of his unfortunate victims.

So, what did GallopingHighRoad see on A425 near Staverton? Will it become the Staverton Monster or the A425 Goatman? Stay tuned!