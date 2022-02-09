Mysterious News Briefly — February 9, 2022

Astronomers with the Paris observatory and Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía-CSIC have confirmed that comet 2014 UN271, also known as Bernardinelli-Bernstein, is the largest comet ever observed – measuring 85 miles (137 km) in diameter and nearly double the size of the 46-mile (74 km) diameter Hale-Bopp comet. That shaking sensation is coming from nervous alligators, snapping turtles and other living dinosaurs.

Speaking of large comets, a new study hypothesizes that fragments of a comet measuring about 100 km (62 miles) across hit Earth about 12,800 years ago, causing 10% of the planet’s surface to be covered in fires whose smoke clouds kicked off a mini Ice Age that lasted a thousand years. Was this study brought to you by the makers of ‘Don’t Look Up’?

Good news for candy lovers – researchers have developed synthetic tooth enamel using a nanocomposite system that is both tough and elastic and they claim it’s stronger than actual teeth. If that’s true, it could change both dentistry and hockey as we know them.

For the first time, a team of astronomers used the Keck Observatory’s Low-Resolution Imaging Spectrometer (LRIS) to watch in real-time as a red supergiant star died and then exploded as a supernova – and were surprised to see so much light coming from the star prior to exploding. Is this what astronomers watch when their cable goes out?

A group of physicists in the field of spintronics studied skyrmions, tiny magnetic anomalies that arise in 2D materials, and figured out a way to use them to generate millions of random digits per second, which could lead to the development of next-generation computing devices that use the magnetic properties of particles. We saw The Spintronics open for The Four Tops.

Category 4 Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in September 2017, killed 3,000 people, left the island powerless and, according to a new study of nearby Cayo Santiago island which is home to a group of free-ranging rhesus macaques who survived the storm, affected their immune systems and accelerated their aging – an effect that may also happen in humans after hurricanes. Most people age just waiting in line to panic-buy toilet paper.

The University of Birmingham conducted an experiment in composite tool usage where Goffin cockatoos were given two tools—a stick and a rock – and three of them figured out how to use the stick to hit the rock through a trapdoor in order to get a cashew in return. Goffin or golfin’ cockatoos?

Gianluca Masi, the Italian founder of the Virtual Telescope Project, used his own personal telescopes to capture both a video and a still photo of a seven-year-old SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as it heads towards a March crash landing on the Moon. How much will Elon Musk offer him to destroy the originals and quit talking about it?

A construction crew working on the ancient Kiora Hall in Stockton, England, reports smelling lavender perfume, hearing footsteps and now think the building’s alleged Grey Lady ghost is responsible for them and helping to mysteriously pull a cable through a ceiling hole when there was no one on the other end. Do ghosts get paid union scale?

Douglas Trumbull, the pioneering visual effects artist best known for his work on 2001: A Space Odyssey and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, has died at the age of 79. Computers are flying CGI images of flags at half-staff.