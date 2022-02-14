Goop Falls on Vegas, Black Death Downgraded, Haunted Pet Shop and More Mysterious News Briefly — February 14, 2022

Mysterious News Briefly — February 14, 2022

Australia’s Environment Minister Sussan Ley has designated koala populations as “endangered” to offer them a higher level of protection in New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory and Queensland to help them survive the impact of bushfires, land-clearing, drought and disease. Even invasive cane toads are starting to feel bad for the koalas.

Archaeologists have been finding conical earthenware vessels near Roman latrines for decades and always assumed they were emptied chamber pots but never had proof – now, researchers studying dome from the rural district of Gerace in central Sicily uncovered the preserved eggs of a species of parasitic intestinal worm proving once and for all what the pots had been used for. Is that what you spent all those years studying archeology for?

A new study of fossil pollen from 261 lakes and wetlands in 19 European countries showed that the Black Death’s mortality rate was neither universal nor universally catastrophic, with regions such as Catalonia, Czechia, Poland, the Baltic countries and central Spain making it through mostly unscathed. Does this mean history books need to be changed to call it the Black Head Cold?

The James Webb Space Telescope sent back its first image – a blurry selfie which the controllers will use to help align the mirrors over the next three months. Will NASA release any selfies photo-bombed by aliens?

Residents and police in Tipton, Indiana, want to know who or what has been causing a mysterious flash of light in the sky followed immediately by what almost sounds like crack of thunder at precisely 6:15 p.m. most nights since early January – the police think it’s fireworks which are not illegal but definitely annoying. What a wonderful world it would be if we could get rid of all things not illegal but definitely annoying.

The owners of a pet shop in Coventry, England, have been bothered by CCTV footage showing various items flying from shelves and orbs floating around the store, so they had a paranormal investigation which claimed it was the spirit of a man who lived in the building 50 years ago and was annoyed by the pet shop. He knocks treats off the shelves, so the animals aren’t in any hurry for an exorcism.

New observations by NASA’s NuSTAR space observatory have revealed the highest-energy light ever detected from Jupiter and the highest-energy light ever detected from a solar system planet other than Earth – they’re coming from the planet’s magnetosphere which acts like a giant particle accelerator to create the higher-energy X-rays. It would be disappointing if they were coming from life forms shining laser pointers.

An international team of astronomers measured light from a dead white dwarf star in the Milky Way known as WD1054–226 and found pronounced dips in light corresponding to 65 evenly spaced clouds of planetary debris orbiting the star every 25 hours – which suggests they are kept in such a precise arrangement by a nearby planet in the “habitable zone” where water and life could exist. Does Peter Dinklage have problems with these types of announcements too?

Residents of eastern Las Vegas want answers to the mysterious black goop that has been falling on their homes, cars, parking lots and everything else outside – some suspect it’s falling from planes but the FAA has not responded to questions. Have they checked if pigeons discovered a vat of dark chocolate for Valentine’s Day?

Forget the Cybertruck – Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen announced the company is “feverishly” working on a new Roadster which will ironically be an “exciting flying machine” with a SpaceX package of cold air rocket thrusters around the vehicle allow it to fly. Based on the performance of the ground autonomous vehicles, birds are nervous.