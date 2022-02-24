More on the Matter of Mac Tonnies’ “Cryptoterresrials” and “Secret Caves and Tunnels”

A few people were not happy about a certain portion of my recent article on Mac Tonnies’ theory on the Cryptoterrestrials (an ancient race of humans who masquerade as aliens so that, as Mac suggested, they can move among us in stealth). There’s no doubt that Mac’s theory was well-thought-out. But, the fact is that Mac’s theory lacked one, key thing. Namely, the collective underground bases that the Cryptoterrestrials supposedly live in, are 100 percent elusive. That’s right: not a shred of a top secret, UFO-themed base has ever been discovered. Certainly, there are claims. Wild claims, too. But, after so many decades, claims are just not enough. With that said, let’s look at some of the underground bases that might exist and that might be the homes to the Cryptoterrestrials. In his 1997 book Remote Viewers, Jim Schnabel told the story of the U.S. Intelligence community’s involvement in the controversial issue of psychic spying that largely began in the early-to-mid 1970s. Commenting on the skills of a talented remote-viewer in relation to matters of a UFO nature, one Pat Price, Schnabel noted Price was of the opinion that “…Alaska’s Mount Hayes, the jewel of a glacial range northeast of Anchorage, housed one of the aliens’ largest bases.” According to Pat Price, the aliens that lived deep inside Mount Hayes were very human looking, differing only in their heart, lungs, blood, and eyes. Ominously, he added that the aliens use “thought transfer for motor control of us.” Price added: “The site has also been responsible for strange activity and malfunction of U.S. and Soviet space objects.”

There’s no doubt that Price (who was a highly skilled Remote-Viewer) told a fascinating story. But, despite the fact we have known of the alleged underground alien base at Mount Hayes since the Seventies, it hasn’t been found. With that said, onto Puerto Rico. My first trip to Puerto Rico was in 2004, to do a TV documentary on the subject of the Chupacabra. Over the course of the period of the trek around the island, me and my bud Jon Downes didn’t just hear a lot of stories of the Chupacabra. We also heard a few fascinating tales of underground bases on the island. There’s no doubt that Puerto Rico is peppered with extensive caves; that’s a fact. To this day, some of them have not been fully explored. But, why aren’t we seeing UFO-after-UFO soaring out of the areas where we know for sure there are extensive caves? I’ve also heard of accounts on Puerto Rico of Black “Flying Triangle”-type UFOs coming out of the waters surrounding Puerto Rico late at night. Does this mean the Cryptoterrestrials might live deep in the waters of the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean? Possibly. But, yet again, we’re talking about a base that – for some odd reason – just cannot be found. Now, onto the most famous underground facility – the “Dulce Base” of New Mexico.

Paul Bennewitz was someone who, in the late 1970s, began digging into claims that an alien base existed below the New Mexico town of Dulce. From intelligence personnel at Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque, Bennewitz learned of a story of a fatal encounter between hostile aliens and a security team in the lower levels of the Dulce Base (although that may well have been disinformation). For what is certainly a picturesque area on the map, the New Mexican town of Dulce – located in the north of the county in Rio Arriba County – is steeped in mystery. It’s also home to around several thousand people and has a square-mileage of barely thirteen. Its origins date back to the 19th century. It’s not what goes on at Dulce that concerns us here, though. Rather, it’s what is said to be going on far below the town – in myriad tunnels, caverns, caves and hollowed-out chambers that are all said to be where untold numbers of dangerous and hostile aliens live. And even worse, the U.S. Government has had the fear of God (or of the Cryptoterrestrials) put in them, and to such an extent that they dare not descend into that deadly, dark realm far below Dulce’s huge Archuleta Mesa. We know for sure that strange lights have been seen in the Dulce area. As have black helicopters. And, in the mid-1970s, the FBI took a look at the cattle mutilations that most definitely occurred in and around Dulce. But, there’s not a bit of hard evidence to show that a base exists far below Dulce.

And, that’s the problem we have had throughout this article: we know where the underground bases are supposed to be, but trying to find them has proved to be a 100 percent failure. Either those same bases are camouflaged in a fashion we can’t understand, or the bases just don’t exist and the whole thing amounts to modern-day folklore and not much else. And, again, that’s the flaw that Mac had with his theory: he made a very good case that the Cryptoterrestrials could move among us – and, for most of the time, not be seen – in our cities and by night. But, as for the huge, expansive bases? We simply cannot find them. But, if they exist, we should have found at least one such facility. And that’s the flaw I have in all of this: no-one can find a single “secret base” in which the Cryptoterrestrials might live.