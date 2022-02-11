My Thoughts on Mars, Martians and a Ruined Red Planet

As a follow-up to my article on the strange and mysterious artifacts on the planet Mars, I thought I would show you where I’m going with all that. The fact that in 1984 the CIA chose to secretly remote-view Mars in the period of 1,000,000 BC, strongly suggests that someone – or some group / think-tank – within the agency had a deep interest in not just Mars’ distant past, but its civilization, its citizens, and its ultimate, violent collapse. Why? Well, that question alone most certainly does provoke thoughts and images of conspiracy and cover-up. Of what? We don’t know. On the other hand, I find it difficult to believe that there is a huge, all-encompassing, secret program hidden deep specifically within NASA, the role of which is to hide the truth of a mighty, Martian empire that once ruled the Red Planet. Why do I doubt? It’s quite simple. It goes like this: The only reason why we know that there appear to be strange things on Mars is because NASA has made the specific, relevant photographic evidence freely available to us! Whose technology photographed the Face on Mars, the D&M Pyramid, the Stonehenge-like “Marshenge,” the monoliths on Mars and Phobos, and the Sphinx? I’ll tell you: it was NASA’s technology, not that of crusading UFO researchers. And, it was NASA who placed those same images into the public domain and with easy access and at multiple websites. One cannot have it both ways: either NASA is hiding something or it isn’t. Unless, that is, you take the view that the release of all of these pictures is part of a bigger program to slowly, and carefully, reveal “the truth” to us, one and all. Admittedly, that could be exactly what’s going on; it will, however, require harder evidence than we have right now to say that disclosure is looming large on the horizon.

Although I don’t see NASA engaged in a huge cover-up of the Martian structures, what I do see is a mistake on its part. That mistake has been to ignore and summarily dismiss the many undeniable oddities away as the results of nothing but pareidolia. The purpose behind all of this lack of interest or involvement by the space agency? Probably NASA’s fear of its reputation being besmirched, and the risk of its staff relegated by the media and much of the scientific community to “UFO / alien hunters.” A great deal more, by now, could have been achieved by NASA to either bring the whole controversy to rest in a down-to-earth fashion, or to admit that certain phenomena on Mars deserve to be scrutinized to a greater degree – even if doing so might provoke risible comments and criticisms directed at NASA. If it looks like and sounds like I’m fence-sitting here, I’m actually not. My personal view on all of this goes as follows: I believe that at least some of the Martian curiosities filmed and photographed by NASA probably are evidence that we are not alone in the Universe. In fact, we may have had alien cousins who were, in terms of distance, astonishingly close to us way back when – and who finally landed and possibly even intervened. Possibly they’re still are, if one buys into the theories concerning Mac Tonnies’ cryptoterrestrials. Now, moving onto the end…in more ways than one…

Not at all unlike what we see in the final moments of the 1968 movie, Planet of the Apes, the Martian landscape appears, to me, to be littered with evidence of what was once at least one or several sprawling cities, but all now rendered pulverized and flattened. And a civilization collapsed. In the movie, such a city would turn out to be New York, as the presence of a ruined and pummeled Statue of Liberty makes abundantly and graphically clear. That’s when Charlton Heston’s astronaut character, “Taylor,” learns to his sudden horror that he is not on a faraway world, after all, but on Earth, thousands of years after a nuclear war has all but decimated our world and its people. There’s another parallel with that classic movie, too: one of the primary characters in Planet of the Apes is Dr. Zaius, the Minister of Science. He has spent much of his life terrified by the possible revealing of the true history of the ape planet. Namely, that we, the human race, came first and that, in terms of technology, we were once far ahead of the apes’ society. Zaius’s fear is that opening the equivalent of Pandora’s Box will cause chaos in the world of the apes. So, he takes the only option he thinks is viable: Zaius buries everything, just in case, even if he’s not fully sure of what went on before his civilization emerged.

I sometimes ponder on the possibility that some of NASA’s staff, not unlike Dr. Zaius, might be fearful of what the ramifications could be if history is changed by the opening of that aforementioned box. So, rather like the person who wakes up one morning and finds a lump under one of their armpits, and who refuses to go to the doctor for fear of what they might learn, the truth is ignored, with a hope that it will go away. But, it doesn’t go away. It just piles up more and more. Maybe, that’s how things are with NASA: a case of “If we forget about the Face on Mars we won’t have to deal with it.” But, it’s clearly not going away. Nor are the many other anomalies that are scattered across the Red Planet.

(NASA) Note: NASA’s stance on its photos is that its material is not protected by copyright, unless if specified.

These photos are free for use.