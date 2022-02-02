Mysterious Monoliths Return, World Record Lightning, Black Tigers and More Mysterious News Briefly — February 2, 2022

Mysterious News Briefly — February 2, 2022

At the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in New York, two male Humboldt penguins (Spheniscus humboldti) named Elmer and Lima became the first same-sex penguin parents to incubate and hatch an egg – the egg’s biological parents had a history of accidentally breaking them – and they are now raising the chick as their own. Is this a new reality series for the National Geographic Channel?

The mysterious remains of a man buried 1,400 years ago near a headless horse were discovered at an ancient cemetery in the town of Knittlingen in southern Germany – archeologists believe man likely served a king of the Merovingian dynasty and decapitation of the horse was part of his burial ceremony. Or was this part of a Merovingian mob hit?

A group 15 teens, including 12 minors between the ages of 14 and 17, were arrested for using a Ouija board in the Panteón Oriente cemetery in Durango, a sparsely populated state in northwest Mexico. Were they charged with disturbing the resting in peace?

Move over, Formula One – JetPack Aviation is in discussions with the Air Race World Championship team on starting the world’s first race series featuring jetpack pilots competing on parallel aerial obstacle courses over water. Get ready for a new movie: “The Ballad of Ricky Bobbing in His Jetpack.”

In a sign that 2022 may be a cheap imitation of 2020, a mysterious metal monolith similar to the dozens that captivated the world in 2020 appeared north of Phoenix, Arizona – but an analysis showed it was not solid metal but a wooden frame covered with shiny duct tape. Should it be called a Omicronolith?

A 477 miles (768 km) long lightning megaflash that occurred across three states in the southern US on April 29, 2020, has been certified as the world’s longest cloud-to-cloud lightning bolt. Somewhere in the afterlife, Ben Franklin is slow-clapping.

Archeologists excavating 500-year-old graves in southern Peru unearthed 192 human spines threaded onto reed posts and they believe the macabre practice was actually a way for members of the Chincha population to keep track of the remains of their ancestors after burial sites were desecrated by European grave robbers. Five hundred years later – has humanity learned anything?

A study by Australian Skeptics Inc. of more than 3800 psychic predictions made between 2000 and 2020 found that only 11 percent were unambiguously correct, while a control group of non-psychics made predictions for 2017 and had an accuracy rate of 27.2 percent. Is that Uri Geller bending spoons in that unemployment line?

A pair of extremely rare ‘black’ tigers have been photographed strolling around the Nandankanan National Park in eastern India – black tigers have a genetic mutation called pseudo-melanism where their dark stripes fuse together on the orange one, making their pelt look entirely dark. IS this a good or a bad sign for the Super Bowl bound Cincinnati Bengals?

Copenhagen Suborbitals, a group of non-billionaire amateur rocketeers in Denmark, are building a spacecraft called Spica which they hope will be the first homemade spacecraft to carry a human crew into suborbital space. Instead of William Shatner, will they send a Captain Kirk cosplayer?