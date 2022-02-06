Secret Aircraft That Were Probably Mistaken for UFOs

The more that military aircraft advance, the more difficult it will be to differentiate between a genuine UFO and something constructed out at the likes of Area 51. Although there is no doubt in my mind there is a real UFO phenomenon, there are also high-tech craft flying around that are ours and no-one else’s. So, with that said, today I’ll share with you some examples of what I believe to be highly advanced planes that many might suspect are the work of extraterrestrials. Here’s the first story: It was around 11:00 p.m. on September 26, 1994, when a small, twin-tailed aircraft crash-landed onto the lengthy runway at Boscombe Down, which is situated in the English county of Wiltshire. At around the time of the incident, a number of aviation enthusiasts were listening in on air-band radios and were aware that something untoward had taken place. The following day, several of those same enthusiasts drove to the installation – which is near to the A303 road and not at all far from Stonehenge – and were apprehended by local police who had set up road-blocks to keep away prying eyes. Before being ushered away, however, a number of people succeeded in catching sight of a disabled aircraft. It was situated at the end of the runway and, aside from its twin-tail fins, was completely covered over by tarpaulins.

The account of the crash at Boscombe Down is made all the more intriguing by a story that was published in the U.K.’s Salisbury Times newspaper on August 23, 1994 – just about a month before all hell broke loose at Boscombe Down. The location: the aforementioned A303 road. The article states: “A green flying saucer hovered beside the A303 road at Deptford last week – according to a lorry driver who rushed to Salisbury police station in the early hours of the morning. The man banged on the station door in Wilton Road at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday after spotting the saucer suspended in mid-air. ‘He was 100 per cent convinced it was a UFO,’ said Inspector Andy Shearing. The man said it was bright green and shaped like a triangle with rounded corners. It also had green and white flashing lights. Other drivers had seen it and were flashing their car lights at him. A patrol car took the driver back to the spot but there was no trace of the flying saucer. Inspector Shearing said police had been alerted about similar sightings in the same area in the past.” Although the Salisbury Times called the object a “flying saucer,” the description of it being “shaped like a triangle with rounded corners,” sounds very much like the a “secret aircraft” called the TR-3A. Some say it has the ability to hover – and in silence, no less. Seeing such a thing would surely make one think they had seen a real UFO.

Moving on, there are the so-called “Flying Triangles” that have been seen for years, but that know can be sure if they are “ours” or “theirs.” It was in the summer of 1989 that Chris Gibson had what can accurately be termed the encounter of a lifetime. An engineer with an Honors degree in geology and someone who’s worked focused on oil-exploration, Gibson was also attached to the U.K.’s Royal Observer Corps. The work of the ROC – which closed down in December 1995, after seventy years of work to help protect the United Kingdom from attack – required its volunteers to keep a careful watch on the skies above and what was flying in those same skies, too. As luck – or fate – would have it, and at the time when the Aurora program may very well have been compromised, Gibson was working on an oil rig in the North Sea. The name of the rig was the Galveston Key. It was August 1989, specifically, when one of Gibson’s colleagues, a friend named Graeme Winton, who went to university with Gibson, excitedly told Gibson to come with him to the deck. There was something Winton needed to show him. A startled and amazed Gibson caught sight of something incredible in the skies above. A pair of General Dynamics’ F1-11 aircraft were shepherding a very strange-looking, completely black aircraft. And, a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker seemed to be fueling it. It was in the form of a triangle.

When it comes to the matter of Area 51 and the 1970s, there are two important issues that cannot be ignored. And they should not be ignored. One was the early development of what has become known as “Stealth” technology for aircraft The other issue revolves around NASA and is a real can of worms. We’ll begin with matters of the stealthy kind. It was in 1988 that both the Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter and the Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit were unveiled for one and all to see. The completely black, triangular-shaped aircraft caught the world’s attention, primarily because of their strange, angular shapes. It’s intriguing to note that in 1982 a wave of encounters with what became known as “Flying Triangles” began over portions of New York State, specifically in Hudson Valley. In their 1988 book, Night Siege, authors Dr. J. Allen Hynek, Philip J. Imbrogno and Bob Pratt wrote: “Can 7,000 eyewitnesses be wrong? They were there to witness the huge, hovering object in the sky, three flashing lights, the eerie silence. They are ordinary people from all walks of life: stay-at-home moms, kids, business people, engineers. They tell their stories here, and they all agree on one thing: they saw the same massive object cruising over their backyards. And it was like nothing they had seen before…” Sounds just like a UFO story, right? Maybe not, though. Possibly the whole thing was down to us. Perhaps, there are more “home-grown” secret aircraft than we can imagine.