Spy Chicken, Blood Snow, Glowing-Eyed Sea Beast and More Mysterious News Briefly — February 4, 2022

Mysterious News Briefly — February 4, 2022

By analyzing one of the oldest meteorites in our solar system, researchers found evidence of two gas reservoirs which existed during the first 200,000 years of our solar system, before the formation of the earliest planetary embryos, that contained water vapor – which means water existed before Earth did. We should be grateful, but that doesn’t excuse meteorites from all the destruction they’ve subsequently caused.

A wandering chicken was caught sneaking around a security area at the U.S. Department of Defense headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, and the Pentagon is refusing to reveal the precise location nor any other details about the bird or its potential mission. Could a foreign power be testing a new weapon to cause the ‘Hen-vana’ syndrome?

While building new student apartments, researchers with Oxford Archaeology found the remains of St. Mary’s College – Oxford’s “lost” Catholic college that was built in 1435 and destroyed by Henry VIII during his establishment of the new Anglican Church and the dissolution of Catholic monasteries between 1536 and 1541. For many students, once they discover beer and pot, all schools are lost colleges.

During pre-construction for a 5,500-home community near Plymouth, England, researchers found a cave filled with remains of Ice Age megafauna — mammoth, rhino, hyena and wolf — dating back 60,000 years to the Middle Devensian era when Britain’s climate was much colder than today. If they were still around, would London be filled with mammoth-and-chips shops?

A new analysis of a human vertebra found in Israel’s Jordan Valley dates it back 1.5 million years, suggesting two different hominin populations arrived in Europe from Africa hundreds of thousands of years apart – one in Georgia approximately 1.8 million years ago, and a second reaching Israel 1.5 million years ago. Who was their moving company – Two Hominins and a Wheel?

Scientists are noticing the growth of “red snow” or “blood snow” – caused by an algae species that dye their habitats red to make snow absorb more sunlight and melt faster – is being increasing affected by climate change, and that may affect other creatures living nearby. “Anything but that grey stuff,” said everyone shoveling out of the latest snowmageddon.

A strange video from Brazil’s state of Rio Grande do Sul shows what appears to be a glowing-eyed sea beast chasing a fisherman who was traveling at full speed, yet the ‘creature’ caught up and seemed to be lunging at the boat – most experts believe it was a seal and that many animals’ eyes glow in the dark. “Sealnado” doesn’t sound like a scary movie title anyway.

On the same day they felt a massive earthquake, residents of Oklahoma between Tulsa and Oklahoma City saw a mysterious spiral crossing the sky – but it turned out to be the second stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that had been launched earlier from Cape Canaveral. People in Oklahoma will calm down sooner or later.

Steve Jurczyk, the former administrator of NASA, has co-founded a commercial space infrastructure company called Quantum Space to build a network of robot outposts in the region between the Earth and the Moon to assist future public and private trips to the lunar surface. Astronauts on their way to the Moon will have a place to go to the bathroom and pick up some beef jerky.

Recent satellite images of Area 51 show a mysterious delta-shaped aircraft about 65 feet long and 50 feet wide with wings similar to the supersonic Concorde but with elliptical wings that curve upward. Experts are torn between trying to figure out what it is or looking for aliens.