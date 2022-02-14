The Rendlesham Forest UFO Incident: Mind-Manipulation and Disinformation.

Having demonstrated why I conclude that the whole Area 51/Bob Lazar affair was an ingenious plot to make it seem that the U.S. government has in its hands retrieved UFOs (when it really doesn’t), today I’m going to show you why, as I see it, the famous (or infamous) December 1980 Rendlesham Forest, Suffolk, England incident was also a ruse. In this case, to see the extent to which the human mind can be manipulated and made to see just about anything. As with my Area 51 article, if you are of the “I want to believe” category, you won’t like this article. If you have an open mind, though, I hope that at least you’ll see that Rendlesham was not what it seemed to be. One of the most important revelations in the Rendlesham Forest “UFO landing” of December 1980 concerns the locations of where the monumental events happened. I’m actually not talking about Rendlesham Forest. Rather, I’m talking about the surrounding locales and their mysterious histories. And why do I consider it my duty to bring your attention to those same surroundings? I’ll tell you: it’s vital to note that for decades the entire area around those famous woods acted as a powerful magnet for classified government programs, sensitive military operations, and top secret projects. They were all of a highly important – but down to earth and domestic – nature. On January 28, 1935, the Tizard Committee, established under the directorship of Sir Henry Tizard, convened its first meeting. Work for the project took place right in the area of Rendlesham Forest.

To understand the wider scope of this part of the story, we must address one of the strangest – and one of the most enduring – stories from the Second World War. Arguably, it has become a legend; a most grim and grisly one, too. It concerns a small village in Suffolk called Shingle Street. It is located in between Bawdsey and Orford. As the Guardian newspaper says: “Shingle Street itself has been the subject of fevered speculation ever since it was evacuated in 1940. Conspiracies include rumors of a German landing and a shoreline littered with burning bodies, schemes to protect the coastline with an impenetrable barrage of flames and the testing of experimental chemical bombs. We’ll now take a look at a place called Orford Ness and what went happened there in the 1950s. The U.K.’s National Trust state: “The 1950s saw the construction of specialized facilities to exploit new post-war technologies such as nuclear power. AWRE [Atomic Weapons Research Establishment] Orford Ness was one of only a few sites in the U.K., and indeed the world, where purpose-built facilities were created for testing the components of nuclear weapons. At the height of the Cold War AWRE and the Royal Aircraft Establishment used Orford Ness for developmental work on the atomic bomb.”

Now, we get to a very important point: The journey from Shingle Street to Rendlesham Forest is, at its shortest, only 7.6 miles. A trip from those woods to Bawdsey amounts to less than ten miles. How far might Orford Ness be from Rendlesham Forest? I’ll tell you: just 7.1 miles. In other words, the area all around Rendlesham Forest was a hotbed area for top secret experiments – and for not just years, but for decades. Now, we come to the matter of mind-control and mind-manipulation. And a place called Porton Down. As the BBC note, U.K. military personnel were regularly used in secret mind-altering experiments at Porton Down in the 1950s and 1960s. So, why not use American personnel who were stationed to the United Kingdom in December 1980? Keep that question in mind, as it will resurface soon. The BBC say: “Porton Down was set up in 1916. It was a center designed to test chemical and biological weapons. Nerve gases such as Sarin and CS gas were tested on volunteer servicemen. Servicemen were offered around £2 and three days leave as an incentive to take part in tests. Very few servicemen knew what they were volunteering for and some were even told it was research into the cure for the common cold. In 1953 it is alleged that serviceman Ronald Maddison died after taking part in a Sarin gas experiment. In 1962, one of Porton Down’s own scientists, Geoffrey Bacon died of the plague. Since the end of WWII, 20,000 people have taken part in experiments at Porton Down.”

LSD was tested at Porton Down, too. On military personnel, no less. And as the Guardian newspaper stated in 2005: “Fifty years ago, Eric Gow had a baffling and unexplained experience. As a 19-year-old sailor, he remembers going to a clandestine military establishment, where he was given something to drink in a sherry glass and experienced vivid hallucinations. It so happens that there is a Rendlesham Forest-Porton Down connection. Ufologist and Rendlesham investigator, Georgina Bruni, discovered that in late December 1980 a team from Porton Down was dispatched into the heart of Rendlesham Forest. Dressed in full-body protection (hazmat) outfits, they entered into the woods on a classified operation. It was assumed among those in the UFO research community who Georgina had confided in, that the Porton Down team was there to try and determine what happened over the course of those three nights and to see if there were any chemical or biological hazards still present. Georgina assumed that, and so did I. At the time, at least. The truth turned out to be much different, however.

Georgina confided in me a list of various characters in this story who knew of the Porton Down ties to Rendlesham. By “a list” I mean she gave me the names of several people who had confided in her. Georgina was clearly worried about what she had uncovered – to the extent that she asked me to sign a sheet of paper that basically stated I would not reveal the names of those sources. It certainly wasn’t a legally-bounding contract, but, out of respect for Georgina, I agreed to take it as exactly that. I’m sure that part of the reason was because Georgina wanted to get the scoop for her own book on the case – which, as an author myself, is something I can easily understand. That said, I also got a feeling that Georgina had certain concerns about publicizing the names of the people who were sitting on the Porton Down story – and who had done so for years. So, the names hidden. All was good between me and Georgina.

As for Georgina’s sources and their claims, the following is what I know for sure, today: one of them is dead and his family claim to have no knowledge of the story concerning Rendlesham Forest. The family has, however, grudgingly admitted that the relative in question did indeed work at Porton Down: from 1978 until 1986. Two of the informants have fairly rare surnames, something that made it relatively easy for me to find them. Of those two, one consistently failed to reply to my letters and phone-messages. The other was a Scotsman. Now long-retired from the Royal Air Force Police, he told me in three succinct, amusing and memorable words, to “fuck off, laddie.” Such were Georgina’s concerns about sharing this part of the Porton Down story, she refused to email the information and names to me. Instead, she sent everything by regular mail. Georgina’s book presents the theory that the Porton Down team arrived at Rendlesham Forest on the morning after the first night. And they were there to try and assess what had happened, when UFOs appeared, on the night before. As Georgina learned shortly after her book was published, however (something that, admittedly, was just about the most unfortunate timing possible), the Porton Down team actually arrived one night before the first “encounter” in the woods, and not shortly after the initial incident, as has been assumed for so long.

The reality of the situation is that the group from Porton Down were there to carefully, and ruthlessly, help set the grim scene for what was planned to go down on the famous, first night in December. The terrible truth is that the team from Porton Down wasn’t there to investigate presumed UFO incidents at all: they were there to secretly help create them. There were rumors – Georgina heard – that the plan involved, on the first night, the quiet and careful release of what Georgina described as “low-grade” aerosol-based hallucinogens in the woods, courtesy of Porton Down’s scientists. Time-wise, this was planned to take place in precise conjunction with those who were handling a ball lightning array and the “UFO” aerial display in the forest. It was a display that would soon engulf the Air Force personnel who were caught up in the swirling maelstrom in the trees. And, a UFO legend was born. But, there weren’t any aliens or extraterrestrial craft. It was all down to mind-alteration, hallucinogens, and series of experiments to see if people could be made to see just about anything. And that included non-existent aliens.