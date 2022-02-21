The Roswell “UFO” Crash: The Mystery Continues as do the Theories

A couple of days ago I wrote an article here at Mysterious Universe on the matter of the late author Mac Tonnies and his theories on what he termed the Cryptoterrestrials. As I said in the previous article about the mysterious beings: “If you don’t know them, it basically like this: that the UFO phenomenon has nothing to do with extraterrestrials, but everything to do with an ancient, advanced, human society that has lived here in stealth for possibly tens of thousands of years. Maybe, even longer. And, as Mac saw it, the Cryptoterrestrials present themselves as aliens from other worlds (or even from other solar-systems) so we don’t discover their true origins. If you don’t know them, it basically like this: that the UFO phenomenon has nothing to do with extraterrestrials, but everything to do with an ancient, advanced, human society that has lived here in stealth for possibly tens of thousands of years. Maybe, even longer. And, as Mac saw it, the Cryptoterrestrials present themselves as aliens from other worlds (or even from other solar-systems) so we don’t discover their true origins.” As I also said in the article, the main issue I had with Mac’s theory was the idea of worldwide caves , caverns, and underground bases – and all dotted around the planet, but not seen taking off regularly from their presumably huge, underground silo-style facilities. Now, we come to someone else who has looked deeply into this issue of the Cryptoterrestrials. His name? Walter Bosley (he writes, however, under E.A. Guest). First, though, let’s take a quick look at the legendary crash itself.

When it comes to the issue of what really happened on what was once known as the Foster Ranch, Lincoln County, New Mexico in early July 1947, there are things we know, things we suspect, and things we will probably never know. But, that something happened – something which caused the U.S. Air Force to offer multiple explanations for the event – is not a matter of any doubt at all. It was an incident that clearly concerned elements of not just the military, but the government, too, and to a highly significant degree. Eye-witnesses – both military and civilian – were warned not to talk about what they had seen and / or heard. More than a few of those warnings crossed the line and can only accurately be described as death threats. People were plunged into states of fear. Lives were changed forever. And multiple theories for what happened were put forward. They include: a weather-balloon, a Mogul balloon, a Japanese balloon, a Russian craft and more.

Back in the 1950s, Bosley’s father worked on certain, classified programs that benefited the pre-NASA U.S. space program, much of it in relation to flight medicine training. On one memorable occasion, Bosley Sr. was ordered to make a flight to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, located in Dayton, Ohio. It was a day that Walter Bosley’s father would never forget: he was briefed on what really happened near Roswell, New Mexico in early July 1947; the most famous UFO case of all. Bosley’s father was told that nothing of an extraterrestrial nature came down in the wilds of New Mexico. Walter Bosley said that “…The civilization…exists in a vast, underground system of caverns and tunnels beneath the southwest and is human…They are human in appearance, so much so that they can move among us with ease [and] with just a little effort. If you get a close look, you’d notice something odd, but not if the person just passed you on the street.” Now, finally…

Mac Tonnies contemplated on this particularly fascinating and alternative theory for what happened back in 1947: “The device that crashed near Roswell in the summer of 1947, whatever it was, featured properties at least superficially like the high-altitude balloon trains ultimately cited as an explanation by the Air Force. Debunkers have, of course, seized on the lack of revealingly ‘high-tech’ components found among the debris to dismiss the possibility that the crash was anything but a case of mis-identification; not even Major Jesse Marcel, the intelligence officer who advocated an ET origin for the unusual foil and structural beams, mentioned anything remotely resembling an engine or power-plant. The cryptoterrestrial hypothesis offers a speculative alternative: maybe the Roswell device wasn’t high-tech. It could indeed have been a balloon-borne surveillance device brought down in a storm, but it doesn’t logically follow that is was one of our own. Upon happening across such a troubling find, the Air Force’s excessive secrecy begins to make sense.”