The UFO Phenomenon: Ever-Changing. A Tulpa/Thought-Form Situation?

There’s no doubt that the UFO subject has changed over the decades. And, no, I’m not talking about the various researchers and investigators that have croaked over the years. I’m talking about the ever-warping phenomenon itself, and how it has clearly altered as time has passed. In the late 1890s there was a “flap” of what became known as “Phantom Airships.” As their name suggests, many of the aerial devices in question closely resembled the huge Zeppelin airships of the First World War. Essentially, the 19th century UFO invasion mirrored either what was on the drawing-boards, or what had been envisaged within the minds of both the military war-machine and skilled inventors of the time. Then, in the 1930s, as aviation technology progressed, reports began to surface of so-called Ghost Planes – aircraft that no-one could seemingly identify. A decade later, at the height of the Second World War, the skies of war-torn Europe and the Pacific theater were home to strange invaders known as Foo Fighters: small, glowing balls of light that furiously pursued both Allied- and Axis-aircraft. Now, onto 1946.

On July 11, the U.S. Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, prepared a secret memo that, in part, reads as follows: “For some weeks there have been numerous reports of strange rocket-like missiles being seen in Swedish and Finnish skies. During [the] past few days reports of such objects being seen have greatly increased…Military Attaché is investigating through Swedish channels and has been promised results of Swedish observations. Swedes profess ignorance as to origin character or purpose of missiles but state definitely they are not launched by Swedes.” A UFO wave? For sure. The mystery was here for a while and then it was gone. Then, of course, on June 24, 1947, there was the now-legendary encounter of Kenneth Arnold. There is no doubt at all that it was Arnold’s sighting of a squadron of unidentified vehicles flying near Mt. Ranier, Washington State, that caused so much excitement and hysteria.

In part, Arnold said: “I observed a chain of nine peculiar looking aircraft flying from north to south at approximately 9,500 foot elevation and going, seemingly, in a definite direction of about 170 degrees. They were approaching Mt. Rainier very rapidly, and I merely assumed they were jet planes. Anyhow, I discovered that this was where the reflection had come from, as two or three of them every few seconds would dip or change their course slightly, just enough for the sun to strike them at an angle that reflected brightly on my plane. These objects being quite far away, I was unable for a few seconds to make out their shape or their formation. Very shortly they approached Mt. Rainier, and I observed their outline against the snow quite plainly.”

Then, in the early 1950s, there were the Space Brothers and the Space Sisters. They were long-haired, human-like entities who landed – largely in California desert land – to warn us of the perils of nuclear destruction and the possible end of civilization. Flying Saucers were seen everywhere in the 1950s and 1960s. Later on, in the 1980s and 1990s, however, the Flying Saucers were overwhelmed by what became known as the “Black Flying Triangles.” They looked like craft slightly more advanced than our own Stealth fighters and bombers that were tested out in Area 51 in the 1970s. There were other significant issues, too. UFO investigator Trevor Constable believed that a lot of UFOs were nothing but unicellular and amoeba-like, but having metallic-like outer-shells, which gave them their flying saucer-style appearances. He also believed they varied in size from extremely small to lengths approaching half a mile – something that, admittedly, accords with what UFO witnesses tell us: the assumed alien craft that people have reported do indeed vary from a few feet to massive “mother-ships.” There were other strange – and changing – issues, too. Now, onto face-to-face alien-human contact.

The most famous of the Contactees was undoubtedly George Adamski, whose book with Desmond Leslie, Flying Saucers Have Landed, forever made his mark in the world of Ufology. Like nearly all of the Contactees, Adamski maintained that his alien friends came from planets within our own solar system, with Venus being a particular favorite. As science, space-travel and astronomy progressed, however, two things became apparent: (a) Venus, Mars and the several various other planets in our solar system that the Contactees maintained were inhabited, were in all likelihood – or at least to a highly significant degree – barren and inhospitable wastelands; and (b) if aliens really did exist, the idea that they would resemble us to such a significant degree was highly unlikely. And, as belief systems changed concerning alien life, and as it became more and apparent that the Earth was probably the only inhabited world in our solar system, lo and behold the aliens and their points of origin changed, too.

The long-haired aliens of the 1950s were kicked into large-scale oblivion by the now-ubiquitous black-eyed beings known as the Greys: emotionless creatures whose points of origin are claimed to be light-years away, and who are motivated by nothing less than the large-scale abduction of human-beings as part of an attempt to create a hybrid species that will ensure the survival of the declining Grey race. The dire warnings of the aliens have changed too: at the height of the Cold War, the long-haired blondes spoke of the perils of atomic weaponry. In today’s world, however, it is global-warming and environmental destruction that the Greys seem so concerned about – something that mirrors exactly our own concerns on such matters. And, back then, there were those Flying Saucers with their seemingly ever-present tripod landing technology. They were all of the rage once. Now? No longer. Let’s not forget: it’s very much the same with aliens that, back in the 1950s and 1960s, endlessly seemed to sample our soil – and nearly always by the edges of roads and where they could be seen and startled by wide-eyed drivers. Do we hear much about the aliens sampling dirt, grass, plants, veggies and more today? Nah. They’ve gone.

As we develop and change, so do our aliens. The Space Brothers are largely gone. In their places are the black-eyed Greys and the Reptilians. Their activities and their craft have been modified. Very quickly, too. This makes me think we might be dealing with a phenomenon that is overwhelmingly Tulpa/Thought-Form-based. Namely, the more and more we begin to believe in more and more advanced alien technology, the more and more the UFO phenomenon changes to fit in with our beliefs, our times, and – perhaps – with the needs of some.